NASHVILLE — Micah Brown singled, doubled and hit his first career Triple-A home run to lead the Baby Cakes, but it was not enough as the Nashville Sounds defeated New Orleans 6-5 to even the series at one.
Matt Snyder delivered a two-run homer in the second inning to open the scoring. The Baby Cakes added a run in the third inning on an Isan Diaz run-scoring single. New Orleans starter Ben Meyer retired the first six batters but couldn’t finish the third inning. He fired 36 pitches in the inning, allowed three runs on two hits and walked three.
New Orleans and Nashville battled back and forth, each scoring runs in the fourth inning, and New Orleans took the lead in the sixth. The Sounds loaded the bases and got a two-run single from Tyler Pill in the seventh to take the lead.
The Sounds bullpen shut down the Baby Cakes not allowing a run in the final 3⅓ innings. Kyle Bird earned the win, and Brett Martin earned his first Triple-A save. Former LSU pitcher Parker Bugg suffered the loss.
NOTES: The Baby Cakes promoted shortstop JT Riddle to the Miami Marlins. … New Orleans is now 7-12 in one run games. … The Baby Cakes stranded nine baserunner and were 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position. … The Baby Cakes and Sounds meet again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.