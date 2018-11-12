The New Orleans Pelicans were involved in trade talks with the Minnesota Timberwolves for forward Jimmy Butler before he was traded to the 76ers, according to a report from The Athletic.
The report said the Pelicans were willing to trade Nikola Mirotic and a first round draft pick for Butler.
Additional reports said the Timberwolves were interested in Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday but that New Orleans was unwilling to part with the UCLA grad.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote, "The Pelicans wouldn't include point guard Jrue Holiday in its offer, nor multiple draft picks, league sources said."
The Pelicans have reported interest in adding another superstar to play along Anthony Davis.
Davis, 25, is one of the premiere young stars in the NBA. Twenty-three percent of active general managers said they would choose Anthony Davis if they could pick any player to start their franchise.
The Pelicans are 6-6 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. They've won back-to-back games after dropping six straight.