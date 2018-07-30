It was all good just a few months ago for Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Davis paid his respects to his former frontcourt mate by wearing his jersey to start the 2018 NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, a game Cousins would have played in if it wasn't for an untimely season-ending Achilles injury in January.

“I wanted to go out there and support him,” Davis said. “I know he wanted to play for the first time with the starters. So, I kind of wanted to make that come true. I was just paying my respects.”

The Pelicans center thrived the rest of the season, leading the team to a playoff berth and a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Fast forward to this summer, and Davis is singing a slightly different tune after Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

In an interview with Complex, Davis says he's happy for Cousins and he believes he chose the right team for his career as he focuses on recovering from his injury.

But while the Brow sends his well wishes to his former teammate, he's now put him in a new classification -- enemy.

"Now he's the enemy," Davis said. "Anybody who's not on the Pelicans is an enemy to me. He went from a teammate to an enemy."

Other topics covered in the interview include his favorite food and spots to eat in New Orleans (the article incorrectly interprets Davis' answer of Emeril's as "Emerald's"), how he thinks he'll mesh with new teammate Julius Randle ("I'm excited we can have him.") and more.

