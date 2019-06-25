Imagine being an 18-year old kid getting an autographed jersey from one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Now, imagine that jersey not only having Drew Brees' signature on it, but also having these five words on it: "Passing the torch to you."

If you're Zion Williamson, you don't have to imagine that.

That actually happened to the guy the New Orleans Pelicans drafted with the first overall pick just four days ago.

"Oh my God," Williamson said, sounding much like anyone else his age would when he first laid eyes on the gift over the weekend.

Williamson, in the video released by the Pelicans, said it's the first jersey he has ever received from a professional athlete.

It won't be the last.

But he won't ever get another one quite like this one because this wasn't just any ole jersey.

Those five words written by Brees makes it much more than that.

This piece of memorabilia for his man cave comes with expectations.

Brees has been the face of New Orleans since his arrival in 2006, helping revive a franchise and a city that desperately needed it at that time.

Brees brought championship.

Brees brought hope.

Now it's Zion's turn to do for basketball what Brees did for football.

David Griffin, the Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, has tried his best to tone down such lofty expectations for a kid who won't celebrate his 19th birthday until July 6.

On two separate occasions since drafting Williams, Griffin has emphasized that the Pelicans are Jrue Holiday's team. Holiday, afterall, is a seasoned veteran.

And while that may lighten the burden on Williamson some, the expectations are still there.

Just ask the folks who work in the Pelicans ticket office if you don't believe me.

Fortunately for Williamson, he doesn't have to start carrying the torch right away.

This is still Brees' town and will continue to be as long as he is still slinging passes for the Saints.

No. 9 is coming back for his 19th NFL season and could play beyond that.

But Brees' word choice of "passing the torch" does serve as a hard to swallow reminder for many that he is much closer to the end of his career than he is to the beginning.

There are plenty of other athletes in town that can help in the interim between the time Brees decides to hang up the cleats and officially pass the torch to Williamson.

Guys like Holiday, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan and Michael Thomas can handle that.

But eventually, if Williamson lives up to all the hype, this will be his city.

Brees knows better than anyone what that's like. Brees offered a small piece of advice to Williamson in an interview with The Advocate prior to the draft.

"I'd just say embrace the city," Brees said. "One of the best pieces of advice that was given to me when I first got to New Orleans was if you love New Orleans, it will love you back. There's no truer statement. We truly have the greatest fans in the world. The Who Dat nation extends to the Pelicans as well. I think the bond is created not just in what you do on the field and on the court, but it's how you blend into the community."

Brees had another message for Williamson too. This one was written on a card that came with the jersey.

The message was simple and straight to the point.

"Zion, Welcome to the family. Let's Dance."

Williamson was clearly in awe.

"Wow, passing the torch," Williamson said. "Am I ready to take that on? The city of New Orleans."

Then he answered his own question, seemingly ready to take on the challenge passed on to him by the biggest sports hero to ever come through New Orleans.

"I'm ready. Let's do it."