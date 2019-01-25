Anthony Davis is a shoo-in for the NBA All-Star Game.
But the Pelicans superstar forward won't be a starter for the game scheduled for Feb. 17 in Charlotte, N.C.
The NBA announced the starters for the game on Thursday night on Inside the NBA, TNT's studio show.
Davis, despite averaging career best in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals, isn't one of the starters from the Western Conference.
The three Western Conference starters in the front court are Lakers' forward LeBron James, Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Thunder forward Paul George.
The reserves for the game will be announced on Thursday. Davis, is surely to be chosen for the game for a sixth time. He is averaging 29.3 points (third in the league) and 13.3 rebounds (fourth in the league).
Davis was edged out by George for the starting spot based on the NBA's formula for choosing starters. Fan vote makes up 50 percent of the voting, while player and media vote comprise 25 percent each. Davis finished third among front court players in votes by both his peers and the media. George finished right behind him at fourth.
But in the fan votes, Davis finished fifth behind James, Durant, Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic and George. Based on the formula, Davis and George were tied for the third spot, but the tie-breaker was the fan vote, giving George the nod.
George is averaging 26.9 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City is 30-18 this season, currently third in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans, meanwhile, are 22-27 and 12th in the standings, 4.5 games out of the eighth spot.
Davis has missed the Pelicans' past three games after injuring the index finger on his non-shooting hand late in last Friday's game against the Portland Trailblazers. The team announced that the injury will sideline Davis for 1-2 weeks. He missed five other games earlier in the season due to other injuries and illnesses. The Pelicans, who host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 5 p.m., are 2-6 in games this season he didn't play.
The other starters from the Western Conference with James, Durant and George are guards Steph Curry (Warriors) and James Harden (Rockets).
Starters from the Eastern Conference are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Joel Embiid (76ers), Kawhi Leonard (Raptors), Kyrie Irving (Celtics), and Kemba Walker (Hornets).
For the second year in a row, though, players will not play for their conference though. James and Antetokounmpo, the leading vote getters in their respective conferences, will serve as captains and will choose their teams in a televised draft that will take place on Feb. 7.