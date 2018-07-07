LAS VEGAS — It’s 10:30 a.m., and long ago the temperature had rocketed into triple digits.
Yet throngs of fans, wearing an assortment of NBA logos, stand perched under a makeshift shady spot in front UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center, waiting for a chance to watch the Summer League.
That’s right. Summer League.
A decade ago, this was an unthinkable concept. At most, hundreds of onlookers dotted the seats sparse gyms, and the week was reserved as a low-key gathering spot for the league’s front-office personnel and coaches.
Now the hype and anticipation around this exhibition tournament creates a palpable buzz.
Within four hours of the doors opening, the $35 general admission tickets will be sold out.
By the time the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers take the floor at 8 p.m., nearly 18,000 fans will jam-pack the arena to watch a gathering of rookies, seldom-used second-year players and training camp hopefuls play a glorified exhibition game, three months before the start of the NBA regular season.
In fact, the majority of players on these teams will never log an official minute of playing time.
Still, fans fill the buildings and cheer for them as if they’re battling for a playoff spot.
So the NBA has capitalized on the event. This is the first time all 30 teams will participate, and it’s the second year every game is broadcast nationally.
ESPN even erected a television set in the concourse of the arena, similar to "College GameDay," to house some of their live studio shows.
“It’s a whole different experience for fans from when I first started,” Pelicans summer coach Kevin Hanson said. “It’s all 30 teams now. It’s obviously televised nationally now. That’s all good for the league and good for Summer League.
“But for players and coaches, it’s the same kind of pressure it’s always been. You’re just trying to get better. There’s nothing revolutionary about it, really.”
So, if the stakes are the same and more than 95 percent of players aren’t household names, why is the Summer League drawing the bigger crowds, television audiences and throngs of media?
For one, anything emblazoned with an NBA insignia now carries an outsized cultural relevance. Everything the NBA touches, from e-sports to League Pass, is flourishing.
And as other professional sports stagnate, the NBA is gaining international and young fans, repeatedly increasing viewership and social media interaction among 18-to-34-year-olds.
In fact, the NBA pulled in record revenues in 2017-18, according to Forbes, which cited not only improved ratings but unsurpassed attendance marks and merchandise sales.
Skyrocketing franchise values that show the Pelicans are worth nearly triple what Tom Benson bought them for in 2012.
But the success of the Summer League is more than just the logo.
“I liken it a little bit to baseball spring training,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “People come out because they have a chance to meet the players and it’s a lot less stressful and a lot more open. It’s also going all of the time, so you can always see a game.
“I mean, you have people vacationing here just to come and see this, and it continues to grow.”
David Polanco is one of them. A 31-year old Los Angeles Lakers fan is here, after driving with two friends from Irvine, California, to see what the Summer League is all about.
And even though the Lakers don’t tip off for nearly nine hours, he’s standing under a crowded tent to avoid the sun, discussing which rookies he wants to see in either the Cox Pavilion or Thomas & Mack, which share an adjoining concourse.
“It’s games all day, and finishes with the Lakers, so it sounds pretty awesome to me,” Polanco said. “We get to see a bunch of the young guys, too, who don’t get a lot of minutes during the regular season but will be the future of the league, you know? So you can kind of say you saw them way back when, whenever they get to the big-time.”
The popularity has been an evolution, said Gina Gonzales, who is in her third year of working behind the counter of a merchandise stand. It’s 3 p.m., and she hasn’t stopped selling T-shirts since she opened as a steady stream of fans passes by her booth to peruse the various goods.
“We’ve sold out of shirts every year I’ve done this, and we keep ordering more and they keep selling out,” Gonzales said. “I don’t know how much bigger it can get, but it gets bigger every year.”
Summer League has come a long way from a handful of sparsely populated four-team gatherings in various cities. It’s now a fixture of the league’s calendar, and a must-cover event for media, along the lines of the All-Star Game and NBA Finals.
Gentry estimated he’s attending five different meetings this week, since it’s such a gathering place for coaches and league executives, which in turn attracts media.
Where does the event go from here? That's unclear for now, but there are no signs of slowing down. Perhaps they’ll need to add seats to the diminutive Cox Pavilion or move games to the posh T-Mobile Arena on The Strip to accommodate the crowds.
It’s a problem the NBA never thought it would have, considering the origin of the event and the developmental objective of the tournament.
“It’s changed tremendously,” Gentry said during the Pelicans' opening game. “If you think about it, there have been situations where we wouldn’t have had this many people at the final game and now we have it on the first game. It’s grown and the people who run it, Warren (LeGarie) and those guys, have done an outstanding job of making this thing and growing it.
“We have all 30 teams here, and you’re just going to see it continue to grow.”