So this is what the Pelicans look like when they don’t shoot well.
They settle for a measly in another victory.
After blistering the nets with 56-percent shooting while scoring 131 against Houston and a franchise-record-shattering 149 against Sacramento, they connected on 4 percent, hit just 6 of 24 3-pointers and still beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-109 at the Smoothie King Center.
Anthony Davis had his usual huge night with 34 points and 12 rebounds, including back-to-back baskets when the Clippers pulled within 103-98 at the 5:38 mark of the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer with 1:52 left that made the score 110-102. Elfrid Payton added 20 points, and Nikola Mirotic contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 26 points, but they hit only 5 of 20 from 3-point range.
Jokingly stating the obvious, coach Alvin Gentry admitted the Pelicans would not keep up their two-game average of 140 points for the year before they played the Clippers.
The NBA record is 126.5 by the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets, and New Orleans went out and proved him right quickly. E’Twaun Moore did not draw rim on a scoop shot. Mirotic was off target on a mid-range baseline jumper. Jrue Holiday grazed the rim on a 3-pointer. Davis was short on one shot and long on another.
The Pelicans missed six of their first seven attempts, connected on only one of their initial six 3-point tries and were generally out of rhythm in the first quarter.
They still led 27-26 after 12 minutes, failing to score 30 in a quarter for the first time this year only because Holiday’s 3 at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
“I do think we can consistently run and try to open the floor up,” Gentry said. “And on nights where we shoot the ball well, we will be capable of scoring pretty high numbers.”
This was not one of those nights. The Pelicans trailed 62-59 at halftime and did not heat up until the latter stages of the third quarter, when they finally began shooting better than 40 percent.
Moore’s 3-pointer — New Orleans’ second in 13 attempts — tied the score at 66 with 8:46 left. Mirotic put the Pelicans ahead for good with a 3-point play 31 seconds later.
Leading 74-70, they finally achieved some separation. Moore and Davis sank treys on consecutive trips down the floor, and Payton added 4 points in a row for an 84-70 lead.
The game bogged down in too many free throws, but the Pelicans got the better end of the whistle. They took 36 foul shots by the end of the third quarter — more than their game-ending totals of 33 and 24 in their first two games — and hit 29. The Clippers were 18 of 21 at the same stage.
“But it’s a really, really small sample, so I wouldn’t get too excited about that until you have 15, 20 games up there,” Gentry said. “Then I think you pretty much are what you are at that stage.”
One thing is certain. The Pels are 3-0 at this early stage for the first time since the 2010-11 Chris Paul-led edition.
Only five players from that team have played in the NBA this year — Paul, Marco Belinelli, Trevor Ariza, Jason Smith and Quincy Pondexter.
As another indication of how much the NBA and the Pelicans have changed in seven years, the 2010-11 Pelicans averaged 94.9 points and never scored more than 115 in regulation, ranking 27th out of 30 NBA teams in scoring.