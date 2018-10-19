The New Orleans Pelicans were still called the Hornets the last time the team started a season with two straight wins.
Nikola Mirotic was playing on the other side of the globe back then.
Now he's in New Orleans, where on Friday night he led the way as the Pelicans erased seven years of early-season frustration with a 149-129 record-setting shellacking of the Sacramento Kings at Smoothie King Center.
Mirotic finished with a career-high 36 points and the Pelicans set a franchise record for points scored in a game. The Pelicans eclipsed the old mark of 139 scored against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.
Mirotic was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, including a step-back trey in the third quarter that sent the announced sellout crowd of 18,337 (and the Pelicans' bench) into a frenzy.
"It was just one of those nights where you feel very confident that every shot is going to go in," Mirotic said.
The first quarter started with "MVP" chants from the announced sellout crowd of 18,337 for Anthony Davis, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Those turned to "Niko" chants in the fourth for Mirotic, who also had nine rebounds before leaving to a standing ovation.
"I didn't expect that one," Mirotic said about the chants. "It was just amazing to feel that support."
Mirotic is averaging a team-best 33 points through two games and is now 11 of 17 on 3-pointers after his scorching night.
"Amazing," Davis said. "You saw our reaction on the bench. He said he surprised himself on some plays. But when you're in the zone like that, good things start to happen for you."
The home-opening victory, which gave the Pelicans their first 2-0 start since the 2011-12 season, came just two days after an impressive road dismantling of the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets had the best record in the NBA last season.
The Kings had one of the worst.
Alvin Gentry made sure his team didn't have a letdown in this one against a Sacramento team that won just 27 games last season.
Not that he really needed to give them any warning.
"This team should have our attention," Gentry said before the game. "They came in here last year and beat us twice."
The Pelicans made sure it didn't happen again, closing out the second quarter on a 16-7 run that turned a 56-56 tie into a 72-63 halftime lead. They never looked back.
"Don't take it for granted," Davis said before the game. "Anybody is able to beat anybody in this league. Our job is to come out and have the same mindset that we had on Wednesday."
Davis did.
Fresh off an MVP-type performance in the season opener when he scored 32 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out a career-high eight assists, he followed it up with another one.
His opening quarter included a stretch where he scored 10 consecutive points for the Pelicans, starting with a highlight-reel alley-oop from Jrue Holiday.
One game after having six players reach double figures, the Pelicans had eight this time on a night they led by as many as 28 points.
"I think we did a good job of finding the hot hand," Gentry said. "When Niko got going, we ran a lotof good stuff for him."
For the second straight game, the Pelicans hit the 100-point mark before the end of the third quarter. They hit the century mark on a Solomon Hill 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the quarter that put the Pelicans ahead 100-82.
Now the Pelicans want to make sure history doesn't repeat itself from the team's last 2-0 start. That 2011-12 team lost its next six games and 15 of its next 16.
The Pelicans' next three games are all at home. They host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and the Utah Jazz next Saturday.
"It’s up to us to establish our home court, and we talk about that a lot," Gentry said. "One of the things about having a good year is that you have to play well at home. You have to establish yourself at home. Last year we had the identical home record and road record, which is great as far as the road. We played well. I think you need to have more wins at home than you have on the road."
Mirotic says the best is yet to come.
"Offensively we have so much talent," Mirotic said. "Everybody can score here. It's about playing with pace. There is more to improve. This is just the beginning. Two games."