SAN ANTONIO — New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry has become so flustered with the Pelicans that he is using baseball analogies to describe the errors of their ways.
But he had a simple message in the end. Play ball the right way.
“We’re trying to hit grand slams when all we need to do is hit singles,” Gentry said. “We need to just move the basketball and let the game come to us and stop trying to force the issue. We’ve done that the last few games. We have to get back to being who we are, that’s a team that moves the basketball that makes elementary simple plays and execute. That’s the way you win games in the league, that’s exactly what they just did.”
San Antonio rolled to a 109-95 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night as the Pelicans lost their fifth straight after a 4-0 start.
New Orleans committed 16 turnovers and was 17 for 30 on free throws in losing their fifth game by double digits.
Gentry could be heard yelling at his team in the locker room following the loss.
“Tell them to make a simple play, that’s the way you convey it,” Genty said of his message.
Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 29 points, but DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 48 points to lead San Antonio to its fourth consecutive win.
The Spurs are 44-17 against the Pelicans since the franchise relocated to New Orleans in 2003 and the continued dominance couldn’t come at a worse time.
New Orleans has lost five straight since winning the season’s first four games. The Pelicans lost those games by an average of 14.6 points.
Even the return of Anthony Davis from a sprained right elbow did little to slow down San Antonio.
“We don’t need to make great plays,” Gentry said. “We’re a good basketball team when we move the basketball. We had 70 assists in the first two games and now all of a sudden we’ve gone away from moving the ball and making simple plays and that’s what we’ve got to get back to.”
Davis finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in 40 minutes.
Davis showed no lingering pain, first swatting Rudy Gay’s running drive from his hands and then draining a 17-footer over Aldridge in the opening minutes.
Davis did scare New Orleans’ bench when he clutched his left knee in pain after colliding with Dante Cunningham as they battled for a loose ball, but the Pelicans’ All-Star smiled and quickly rose after the initial shock.
Davis’ early work helped the Pelicans opened the game on a 15-8 run, but they only scored two more points in the first quarter.
“We’re making the game hard on ourselves,” Davis said. “It shouldn’t be this hard to score buckets and so easy for them on the other end.”
New Orleans was held to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter and a season-low 39 points in the first half. San Antonio would build their lead to as many as 21 points.
DeRozan finished with 26 points to become the first San Antonio player since George Gervin in 1978 to score at least 25 points in seven of his first eight games. Aldridge added 22 points and 12 rebounds.
The Spurs also held a 33-13 advantage in bench scoring. Julius Randle had 10 points, but Ian Clark was the only other Pelicans bench player to score even though all eight reserves played at least a minute.
Randle finished 4 for 12 on free throws.