In the grand scheme of things, it's easy to forget about those who help others to shine while standing in the shadows.
The hard-working custodian who fixes what's broken and cleans up messes in the office.
The stagehand behind the scenes at the theatre who makes sure the production runs smoothly.
The unsung hero who makes any thriving business succeed.
The Draymond Green of the franchise, so to speak.
It's easy to see the packed stands, the insane offensive numbers and the aura surrounding Kevin Durant and the "Splash Brothers" as the key contributors to the Warriors' success.
And rightfully so. The Warriors lead the NBA in field-goal percentage at 49% and are third in the league in 3-point percentage at 38.4. That's in large part to Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
But what about Draymond?
Sure, his loud barking at whomever will listen and his on-court antics sometimes overshadow his role with the champions — but the fact of the matter is, despite having superstar scoring machines stealing most of the spotlight, the show doesn't go on without its stagehand.
While the Splash Brothers are wowing the audience, Draymond is in the back, manning the props and fixing the spotlights.
Draymond leads the team (among active players, as Durant is out with a calf injury) in rebounds (7.3), assists (6.9) and blocks (1.1).
That's right. Assists.
Draymond is a power forward, and regardless of his theatrical antics, he is one of the most selfless players in the league. He is 11th in the NBA in assists, and the only forwards ahead of him are Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.
And outside of what's written on paper, LeBron is the point guard of his team (and also the coach ... and the general manager).
So in this case, throw the paper in the trash. Because a big part of what Draymond does for his team isn't tallied up to pad the stat sheet.
Often times, when Draymond isn't talking smack to an opponent, he can be seen directing his teammates on offense and defense to get the flow going. The same goes during timeouts.
His energy on the court not only riles up teammates, but the entire arena.
And he's not all talk.
Draymond is one of the key big men either setting multiple screens for his shooters, or he has the ball in his hands, waiting for the play to unfold so he can make the perfect pass.
He also knows that so much attention is on Golden State's shooters, he can often be seen lobbing up an alley-oop for Andre Iguodala or Kevin Looney just as quickly as the ball touches his fingers. Why? Because he already knows what the defense is going to do, and where his teammate is going to be.
He makes the offense complete, because he understands his importance.
And that's just the offense.
Draymond is a defensive juggernaut — even though he's only 6-foot-7.
Every team — especially a championship team — has to have that one guy who prides himself on his defense more than on scoring points. (Even if he gets a flagrant foul or two in the process.)
The Lakers had Ron Artest. Cleveland had a mixture of JR Smith and Iman Shumpert. The Bulls had Dennis Rodman. The list goes on.
There's a reason LeBron brought former archenemy Lance Stephenson to the Lakers with him, and it wasn't for the camaraderie.
Draymond brings the feistiness to his team that would otherwise be nearly nonexistent.
Despite his height, Draymond plays like a 6-11 center with the aggression of a linebacker.
It may be because of the chip on his shoulder he had when entering the NBA. Coming off a stellar career at Michigan State in 2012, he was drafted 35th overall in the second round. And many critics didn't think he'd make it in the NBA.
What's more, he has been able to keep that same chip after winning three championship and propelling into his own type of superstardom because of his "budding" personality.
With Durant out for the rest of the Western Conference finals, the Portland Trail Blazers would be smart to target Draymond to get into early foul trouble. But of course, their main focus is on whether to go over or under a Curry ball screen.
By the way, it doesn't matter. Only Steph Curry can stop Steph Curry.
And while all eyes are mesmerized by the Splash Brothers' performance at center stage, Draymond's contributions are what win games — and championships.