The New Orleans Pelicans are no longer operating in anonymity.

The 2018-19 regular season schedule, which the NBA released Friday afternoon, confirms it.

New Orleans will play a franchise-record 13 games on either ESPN or TNT next season, spurred by an appearance in the second round of 2018 NBA playoffs and the superstardom of forward Anthony Davis.

It starts with an opening night road tip against the Houston Rockets on ESPN, as Davis faces reigning MVP James Harden on Oct. 17. While the Pelicans don’t have a Christmas Day game, they will play in Memphis, on TNT, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to finish a string of three consecutive games broadcast on national networks.

It’s a far cry from the seven ESPN or TNT games the Pelicans received last year, before grabbing the league’s attention during a 20-8 regular-season finish, which led to a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

However, the Pelicans' Oct. 31 road matchup against former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins and the Golden State Warriors will not be on either major network. Their road matchup against former point guard Rajon Rondo, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 21 can be seen on ESPN.

The Lakers won’t play in New Orleans until Feb. 23 and March 31.

But, the schedule release is newsworthy for more than just the channel the games can be viewed on.

After the premier opening-night matchup in Houston, the Pelicans have a prolonged homestand and road trip to finish off their opening 10 games. Four consecutive contents in the Smoothie King Center, led by the home opener against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 19, precede a five-game Western Conference trip, which spans over three time zones.

The opening stretch has proven particularly important for New Orleans under coach Alvin Gentry. After dismal starts derailed the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns before the calendar even turned, the Pelicans opened 6-5 last year, steadying themselves for an eventual playoff run in March and April.

Other quirks of this year’s schedule feature just three matchups against a trio of Western Conference playoff teams. New Orleans will host Portland and the defending-champion Warriors just one time in the Smoothie King Center.

They will travel for just a single road game at Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA extended the season by two weeks last season, successfully eliminating all instances of playing four games in five nights, and leaving the Pelicans with just 13 “back-to-back” games played on consecutive nights.

New Orleans will host 18 weekend night games. Its most common home game night is Wednesday, when it will host nine games. There are also seven Monday tip-offs.