The New Orleans Pelicans’ training camp came to a close with a familiar message.
They want to play fast.
After leading the NBA in possessions per game last season, the Pelicans will get their first crack at unfurling the familiar pace with a bevy of new faces when they meet the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in the preseason opener.
“The big thing is we have to try to push it all of the possessions,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “And when we can get to that point, I think everything else is very correctable. We have to get to the point where our mentality is that side out of bounds, baseline out of bounds, really anything, we have to push it hard.
“We have to get it into the frontcourt, and then we can slow down and execute stuff. But we want to always try to keep the defense on their heels.”
While the Pelicans logged five full practice days over the past week, Gentry and several players expect the basketball superhighway to encounter some bumps and detours at the onset of the season.
New Orleans is not only incorporating a pair of new starters, in point guard Elfrid Payton and power forward Julius Randle, but they’re also trying to tweak schemes and make floor adjustments along the way. So, even if the star duo of Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday have grasped the Pelicans’ system and spacing, there will be a transition to get all five players familiar with where they should be and when.
“We’ve still got a long way to go before we are going to feel comfortable,” Gentry said. “So, some of the times, I guess it’s going to be organized chaos for a while. Guys are going to push it and guys are not going to be in the right place and the timing is going to be a little bit off.”
But, that’s all part of the preseason process. It’s a necessary growing pain of playing fast, as transition opportunities occasionally spill into turnovers and open shooters are left waiting on the wing.
Over time, though, the Pelicans have proven the rapid tempo is their best system once they can minimize mistakes and harness their advantage. It just takes repetitions to generate chemistry.
“This is the time to work on it,” forward Darius Miller said. “It’s just like with the back-to-backs, this is a great opportunity to try to work on things, because even though it won’t be the same as the regular season, it’s a time to use it to improve what we can do in the regular season.”
But there’s an added complication to this month’s plan. The Pelicans’ unorthodox preseason schedule throws a wrench into Gentry’s typical preseason rotations.
Of its six preseason games, New Orleans bizarrely scheduled a pair of back-to-backs, including this week’s, which follows Sunday’s opener with a 6 p.m. tipoff in Atlanta on Monday.
The tight window makes it virtually impossible for Gentry to play his starters' extended minutes and could even force him to play some unexpected lineup combinations, due purely to the volume of playing time.
“Obviously, we are not going to play (starters) a lot of minutes, but we have to play them some,” Gentry said. “If we’re able to get time in and things like that. We will maybe look at 15 to 17 minutes and 20 would be the max. Then we’ll see what happens with (Monday’s) game.
“We have a plan, but we can alter it if we need a few more minutes to put a speciality group together or pull back and not play certain guys.”
Regardless of who is on the floor, or how long they’re together, don’t expect it to slow down.
“We are not quite where we want to be, but each day we are pushing it better,” forward Nikola Mirotic said. “We know transition is going to be our strength.”
Roster add
PELICANS SIGN BRANDON McCOY: The Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent center Brandon McCoy. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
McCoy, 7-1, 250, went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Chicago native spent one season at UNLV, appearing in 33 games and averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
McCoy will wear No. 12 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ training camp roster now stands at 20.