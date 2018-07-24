The New Orleans Pelicans offseason can be distilled into one question.
Are they better?
It’s the overriding inquiry in the afterglow of an unexpected summer. I’ve received it countless times this month on social media, at pool parties, in bars and standing in line at the snowball stand.
Family, friends, colleagues and even complete strangers pose it whenever the Pelicans emerge as a conversation topic.
The curiosity is reasonable. It’s been a strange free agency period.
After DeMarcus Cousins shockingly signed with the Golden State Warriors and Rajon Rondo suddenly bolted to the Lakers, two of the team’s most recognizable names were yanked off the roster within a six-hour time frame. Considering the previously moribund franchise appeared to have finally turned a corner just four months ago, these moves triggered some tremors of uncertainty among fans.
But, it’s not as if Pelicans general manager Dell Demps stood idly by. Ostensibly, Cousins and Rondo were replaced by free-agent signees Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton.
To most in the area, however, these are not household names.
Payton is 24. Randle is 23.
Neither has made an All-NBA or All-Star team. Neither has appeared in the playoffs.
Their credentials simply don’t match those of Cousins and Rondo, who have littered those lists for the past decade and were famous figures before they arrived in New Orleans in 2017. But the star power didn’t sway Demps, who stood firm in contract negotiations and essentially traded them out for Payton and Randle, whom he recently dubbed his crop of “young veterans.”
“They have experience,” Demps said of his new duo. “They’ve been in the league. They’ve had success, and we feel like they’re ready to go and ready to impact winning. Our group is excited.
“You could feel the energy in the building after we got commitments from both of these guys.”
Now, the Pelicans need to translate that excitement to the rest of the region.
To the fans who scour NBA League Pass on a nightly basis and devour the musings of analytical gurus, the sales pitch is obvious. Both Payton and Randle were in no-win situations on their previous teams, surrounded by beleaguered rosters and now will team alongside Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in an up-tempo system designed to maximize their individual strengths.
Payton’s open-court speed and premier first step should allow him to get into the lane, opening space for Davis to slash to the basket or kick to an open shooter. Randle’s athleticism suits the Pelicans’ full-court style, allowing him to serve as an ideal frontcourt companion for both Davis and Nikola Mirotic.
There’s a lot to like.
But for the fans who simply turn on the TV at tipoff or walk into the Smoothie King Center for a night out, there’s an understandable shrug.
Who are these guys? What is this going to look like?
In a season with so much on the line — most notably Davis’ super-max contract extension offer — the uncertainty is troubling. Just when it seemed the Pelicans found some footing, winning a playoff series for the first time in 10 years and gaining a true home-court advantage in the process, many fans sense a looming ambiguity rather than a streak of exuberance.
No one knows what to expect.
Earlier this month, I flatly asked both Demps and coach Alvin Gentry the question that’s been flung at me so often this summer: Is your team improved?
Here are the answers received.
“We feel like the team is improved, but we also feel like the rest of the league has improved as well,” Demps said. “On paper, everything looks really good. Now, we have to do it on the court.”
Gentry said: “I like what we’ve done. It’s just so hard to say anything until you get out on the court and play. I think it’s easy to talk and say certain things, but it doesn’t really matter until you get out on the court and play.”
Basically, wait and see.
Everyone knows the question. But there simply aren’t many definitive answers at this point, whether you’re an NBA expert or a casual fan who tunes in when football is finished.
It’s an odd circumstance to have, coming off the best season in a decade, featuring an MVP candidate and two first-team All-Defense selections. But it’s where the Pelicans stand.
There were no easy paths toward seismic improvement this summer, and there’s still a major move likely to take place before next February’s trade deadline. But in the meantime, there’s a lot of people wondering how they should feel.
We’ll all just have to wait until October.
“We’re always going to try to find ways to improve the roster, because that’s just part of the job,” Demps said. “But we’re happy with these two guys we have right now.”