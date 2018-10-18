After the Pelicans dismantled the Houston Rockets in Wednesday's season opener, the Anthony Davis for MVP campaign has already found one big name supporter -- former NBA all-star Charles Barkley.

Barkley, a former MVP and 11 time NBA all-star, is one of the hosts on TNT's Inside the NBA show. He named Davis as his favorite to win the award this season when the crew was asked via Twitter to make their early season predictions.

In his prediction, Barkley introduced Davis as the "second best basketball player in the world" behind LeBron James.

"The second best basketball player in the world lives in New Orleans. His name is Anthony Davis. He is amazing," Barkley said. "And I saw nothing last night that's gonna change my mind."

Davis had a statement game in the Pelicans' 131-112 drubbing of the Rockets, dropping 32 points with 16 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

Barkley finished his endorsement of AD for MVP comparing the Pelicans win to what would happen if he and Inside the NBA co-hose Shaquille O'Neal ever got into a fight.

"He'd be the Rockets and I'd be the Pelicans," Barkley said.

