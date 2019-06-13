The New Orleans Pelicans will have a new radio voice.
It will be a familiar one to the local airwaves.
Todd Graffagnini, who has called Tulane baseball since 1992 and Green Wave men’s basketball and football since 2007, will serve as the new play-by-play voice for the Pelicans radio network according to sources familiar with the situation.
He will replace Sean Kelley, who is moving to a national outlet after serving in New Orleans’ NBA play-by-play role since 2005.
Kelley will fulfill the remainder of his obligations with the Pelicans this summer before the team transitions to Graffagnini.
Tulane and Learfield IMG are expected to collaborate on finding a replacement for Graffagnini before its football season begins against Florida International on August 29th.
More details to come.