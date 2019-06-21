Jalen Adams won't be anywhere close to the highest-billed rookie addition to the Pelicans, but he might possibly own the best signature moment.

New Orleans signed Adams, a four-year point guard out of UConn, as undrafted free agent on Friday morning. He was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to a report.

Adams' signature moment came as a Huskies freshman in 2016, when he received an inbound pass with 0.8 second remaining and connected on a three-quarter court heave as the buzzer sounded to send an American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal game to its fourth overtime. Adams had 22 points as UConn went on to beat Cincinnati 104-97.

He joins the current 2019 rookie class of:

No. 1: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

No. 8: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

No. 17: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

No. 35: Marcos Louzada Silva, G/F, Brazil

UFS: Javon Bess, G, St. Louis

Adams averaged 16.9 points and 3.4 assists in his senior season. His best career assists mark came in 2016, when he averaged 6.1 per game.

The contract won't be the 23-year-old's first New Orleans experience, though. He played in games at Tulane's Devlin Fieldhouse in both 2016 and 2018, going scoreless in the first meeting, but dominating the second with 25 points and six assists.

Exhibit 10 contracts, introduced in the most recent collective bargaining agreement, are one-year deals worth the minimum salary. They can include an optional bonus ranging from $5K to $50K. It can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the season.

Adams -- who is of no relation to Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Adams -- will be a member of the Pelicans Summer League team, according to a report from the Hartford Courant, which begins on July 5. He is also expected to be invited to the Pelicans' training camp.

He'll join a sudden logjam at the New Orleans guard spots, which includes Jrue Holiday, Frank Jackson, E'Twaun Moore and Dairis Bertains, along with newly acquired Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Alexander-Walker and Bess.