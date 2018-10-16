There’s nowhere else to turn.
For better or for worse, this team belongs to Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
The New Orleans Pelicans’ two best players are now their two biggest voices. It’s the culmination of a natural ascension that’s taken years to get to this point.
Gone are the stable of young veterans at their side or high-profile addition brought in to elevate their game. There’s no DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Eric Gordon, Tyreke Evans or Ryan Anderson to share the spotlight.
Entering their sixth season together, Holiday and Davis are the longest tenured Pelicans’ players by far, and they’re fully aware the franchise’s success or failure rests on their performance.
“I’m ready, and Jrue is ready,” Davis said. “We are both more vocal, and we are both probably the first two in (the practice facility) every day, in the weight room working on stuff and then coming out to the court.
“We are trying to lead on the floor and off the floor. I think we are both ready to step up and take on the challenge.”
After years of tinkering with locker room chemistry, general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry concluded the Pelicans no longer needed a longtime veteran voice as Davis enters his sixth NBA season.
It’s time for the Pelicans’ two biggest earners and most dynamic players to assume responsibility of everything that comes along with their contracts.
This is, in every way, their team.
The Pelicans’ leadership, on and off the court, will fall squarely on Davis and Holiday. Although each have been traditionally been soft-spoken and well-liked locker room presences, they must now pivot to demand excellence and drive teammates to take a critical step in the franchise’s journey toward relevance.
After taking a major leap last season, ending a string of consecutive losing seasons by racking up a 48-34 record and winning the franchise’s first playoff series in a decade, both have said there’s much more to be accomplished.
“We know what we have to do to make this team be what it can be,” Holiday said. “That’s all of part of this.”
The first test comes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, when the Pelicans open the 2018-19 season against the Houston Rockets, last year’s No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
“I think they’re ready for it, honestly,” Gentry said. “They’ve been around a long time now, and they’ve showed up this preseason and taken that responsibility the right way. It’s obvious they are the two guys we lean on the most for everything, and now we are seeing they can do that for the leadership stuff as well. I have complete faith in them.”
It’s a prime opportunity for Davis and Holiday to prove they’re the steady-handed veterans capable of lifting the Pelicans on two different fronts. They’re already two of the NBA’s highest-usage players, heavily relied upon both offensively and defensively, and will now exclusively shoulder the load of leading the locker room for a playoff contender hoping to take the treacherous step into contention.
Neither job is easy. But it’s what comes with the territory.
Ultimately, Holiday and Davis will be judged by the Pelicans’ success. They will be lauded for wins and blamed for losses, shouldering ratcheted-up expectations after building expectations and earning postseason awards last spring.
Both say they’re eager to accept the challenge and teammates have universally praised their approach this preseason, recognizing the shift.
“AD is being more vocal for sure,” forward Solomon Hill said. “But they both just do it by putting their hat on and showing it every day in the building and in practice.”
This occurred despite being a position Davis admittedly wasn’t comfortable with during his ascent from touted prospect to All-Star to outright superstar. It’s why Demps added an array of elder statesmen to the locker room over the years, most notably signing Rondo last summer.
Despite bolting for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, Rondo’s one-year run as the Pelicans’ vocal leader had a lasting effect on Davis. While Davis and Holiday don’t carry themselves with Rondo’s bravado and pugnaciousness, the camaraderie engendered by team dinners, open communication and confidence made an impact on their mentality.
The dividends were obvious in the team’s 20-8 finishing kick and first-round playoff sweep of Portland, and showed Davis the benefit of intangibles. It’s why, entering his sixth season, he feels ready to fully take those reins for the first time.
And he’s accepted the Pelicans will go only as far as he and Holiday will take them.
“I was young,” Davis said, when asked if was hesitant to be vocal earlier in his career. “I mean, I was 19 or 20 and just trying to get my feet wet and stay in the league. I just wanted to not be a bust. Now that I have established myself in this league, it’s how can you be a veteran and lead a team and stuff like that. That’s what I’m working on now with some of the guys here.
“I think me and Jrue have a great connection with stuff like that. It’s about showing up early and being the first ones here to work on our game and let the other guys follow.”