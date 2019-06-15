The Pelicans added three young, budding players in their blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis -- and they might not be done just yet.

It took just minutes for the trade news to turn to future Pelicans moves, but there's no guarantee any of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball or Josh Hart ever suit up the Smoothie King Center.

There's still a lot to learn about the young ballers, though.

Scroll below for the bio file on each:

BRANDON INGRAM

AGE: 21

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-9, 190 pounds, 7-foot-3 wingspan

POSITION: Small forward

COLLEGE: Duke

HOMETOWN: Kinston, North Carolina

DRAFTED: No. 2 overall in 2016 NBA draft

NOTABLE: Played one season at Duke where he led the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Oregon. ... Ingram enjoyed his best pro season in 2018, averaging 18.3 points per game and setting a new career high with 36 points in a January loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. ... broke the 30-point scoring barrier three times in third NBA season ... ruled out for remainder of season on March 9 after developing deep vein thrombosis in his arm. The condition is similar to what caused Chris Bosh to retire from the NBA, but is not expected to limit Ingram's career going forward.

LONZO BALL

AGE: 21

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, 6-foot-9 wingspan

POSITION: PG

COLLEGE: UCLA

HOMETOWN: Chino Hills, California

DRAFTED: No. 2 overall in 2017 draft

NOTABLE: Played one year where he dominated as a point guard at UCLA and led the Bruins to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament ... Ball's overall numbers dipped in his second season with the addition of LeBron James, but averaged 9.9 points and 4.7 assists ... only played in 47 games due to injuries ... shut down in March ... with Ball comes family drama, with father Lavar Ball often making headlines for his garish behavior. A report indicated he was "visibly upset" upon learning the news his son had been traded to the Pelicans ... minutes after the trade reports began to swirl that the No. 4 picks and other assets could possibly be used in a second trade.

JOSH HART

AGE: 24

MEASURABLES: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, 6-foot-9 wingspan

POSITION: Shooting guard

COLLEGE: Villanova

HOMETOWN: Silver Spring, Maryland

DRAFTED: No. 30 overall in 2017 (by Utah Jazz)

NOTABLE: Unlike his counterparts in the trade, Hart played a full four years at Villanova, upping his draft stock significantly in his junior season as he helped lead his team to an upset victory in the national championship ... in senior season his team was defeated in the second round by Wisconsin ... Hart was part of a draft-night trade that sent him to the Lakers and offered immediate contributions coming into the league with extra years of college experience ... scored a career-high 30 points in rookie season ... named Summer League MVP before 2018-'19 season, where he averaged more than 24 points per game ... averaged 7.8 points per game in up-and-down second season before being shut down in March due to a knee procedure.

