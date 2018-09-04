The New Orleans Pelicans open training camp in three weeks.
What’s that? You aren’t thinking about basketball?
Was there no time to squeeze it in after drafting your fantasy football team, reading a 12-page film review on LSU’s win and shopping for your Superdome tailgate?
So, you’re not ready for some basketball?
That’s funny.
The NBA’s public relations arm and its national media partners have repeatedly said the league is now a 12-month per year sport, on its way to earning the title of “America’s Game” based on trend lines and youth demographics.
The problem is, too many of the league’s decision-makers and prominent voices are stationed in two places. New York and Los Angeles.
In the nation’s two biggest markets, the NBA operates on an even or greater plane with college and professional football. The league has always been more popular in dense cities and among younger people, who have fueled its social media dominance.
But, here, in south Louisiana? It’s September. And outside of the most avid Pelicans fans, any talk of basketball is simply suffocated while waiting for the next kickoff.
The same holds true in the rest of the South, most of the Midwest and any place with a playoff baseball team.
It doesn’t get much better when the regular season opens in mid-October, a two-week bump up from the traditional Halloween start, which was incorporated last year to help space out more time between the 82 games.
It was emblematic of the league’s ignorance on the subject. While many NBA media cheered the move to add rest days to the calendar, it was rarely mentioned how many more games were unfolding as a second or third priority in the majority of their franchise’s cities.
Adding days was smart. It just should’ve gone in the other direction. Push the season deeper into the summer and avoid the thick fall competition.
Ideally, the regular season should start on Christmas Day.
It’s long been the league’s regular season showcase and is a perfect introduction for casual viewers. But it currently occurs nearly one-third of the way through the season.
If we all unwrapped Opening Day on Christmas, together, and played the rest of the season in its current condition, it would back up the NBA Finals by just 70 days.
To illustrate, it would have pushed the 2018 Finals to start on August 9 instead of May 31. So, we would have enjoyed the NBA’s wild jockeying for postseason position in the spring, before devouring the playoffs throughout the empty summer TV schedule.
It’s a vast improvement over waiting nearly two months for the esteemed NFL Hall of Fame Game.
Sure, every two years you’ll compete with the Olympics and World Cup for a few weeks, but the playoffs should win those battles in prime time. Currently, the NBA regular season is 60 percent complete when the Super Bowl ends, meaning the league doesn’t take priority until the All-Star Game.
A move to Christmas would allow 80 percent of the season to be unencumbered by the NFL and avoids college football almost altogether.
And make no mistake, it matters. Football is still goliath.
While NBA ratings are growing, they’re not in the NFL’s stratosphere. By comparison, Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern and Western Conference finals averaged 14 million viewers, while the NFC and AFC championship games garnered an average of 43 million.
Even college football trounces the NBA regular season. This weekend’s LSU win over Miami drew nearly the same amount of viewers TNT averaged for over the entire second round of the playoffs (4.1 million to 4.6 million).
Early regular season basketball simply can’t compete with football for casual viewers, whom they’re currently stacked up against. The best way to pull in new fans is to control more of the calendar, and the Finals can beat the dreadful NFL preseason.
A move to Christmas makes too much sense.
Right now, the league boasts about how much traction it’s gained in July, thanks to the buzz of free agency and ESPN broadcasting Las Vegas summer league. Wouldn’t those broadcast windows be put to better use showing actual stars playing in meaningful games?
In places like New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Milwaukee, a push in calendar would provide a major boon to the NBA’s growing profile. And who does it hurt?
Admittedly, there’d be a calendar crunch the league would experience for the draft and start of free agency. But those windows could be tightened to occur within a week of the Finals ending to get all of the newsworthy events in before Labor Day.
It can all be done. It doesn’t require a tectonic shift or a major deviation in the way business is done.
The NBA can vastly expand its reach and relevance without sacrificing a single game or putting players at any further risk.
It just needs a Christmas miracle.