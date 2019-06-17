It was one of the first things David Griffin said in his introductory news conference in April, and it rings even more true today: Alvin Gentry is the Pelicans’ coach of the future.

Griffin and his front office solidified that stance Monday, picking up Gentry’s team option for the 2020-21 season, the final season in a two-year extension he signed last summer, a league source confirmed with The Advocate. ESPN’s Malika Andrews first reported the news.

“He’s at his best when he’s ‘fearless Alvin,' when he’s not looking over his shoulder, when he’s not feeling like he has to do everything by himself,” Griffin said in April. “I think (Gentry as a coach) is a great situation.”

Gentry was originally hired as the Pelicans coach before the 2015-16 season and went 64-100 in his first two years in the Crescent City, two of the worst injury-wrought seasons the franchise has experienced. But a 48-34 regular season a year ago and a first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers inspired enough confidence for then-general manager Dell Demps to secure Gentry for two more seasons.

Before the series win over Portland, the front office had picked up Gentry’s 2018-19 option. The extension included the team option for the 2020-21 campaign.

For the Pelicans, this further helps bring stability to a roster undergoing a sea of changes after the news of Anthony Davis’ trade to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. In return, the Pelicans picked up Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three future first-round picks — including the No. 4 pick in Thursday’s draft. Particularly in Ingram and Ball, New Orleans picked up two dynamic transition players that, when healthy, have flashed signs of functioning well in the type of high-tempo offense Gentry’s teams are known for.

And the 64-year-old head coach saw his best success back in Phoenix during the 2009-10 when the Suns went 54-28 and made a run to the Western Conference Finals when Griffin was the front office’s senior vice president of basketball operations.

During the pair’s time together in Phoenix, Griffin and Gentry created a special bond that featured a shared frankness that both NBA lifers have thrived on during their careers. Monday’s news puts further credence to a fact Griffin has claimed several times: he sees promise in the type of roster he’s building, one coached by Gentry.

“My leadership style is to build a family, one that loves each other enough to tell each other what they need to hear,” Griffin said in April. “Alvin and I can do that for each other, and we will model that for each other. Having a partner in this process gives us an enormous leg up.

“Keeping him around was a no-brainer for me. Once we met and figured out where he was in this process and his desire to be in what the vision was, it was a given. The only reason it’s meaningful to have a relationship with Alvin is we can look each other in the eye and call each other on things.”