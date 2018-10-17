HOUSTON — This is the stage Anthony Davis relishes.

And the one, quite frankly, he deserves.

The New Orleans Pelicans opened the 2018-19 season in front an international audience, in a revved-up building, full of fans who are thirsty for a championship, with an MVP trophy getting hoisted at midcourt.

The fact that the scene unfolded in Houston, and not inside the Smoothie King Center, shows the strides the Pelicans still have to make. But the fact that they were on the stage at all reveals how far they’ve come.

And Wednesday’s 131-112 win over the Rockets only emphasized the strides they’re capable of this season.

Yes, Davis is among the league’s top five players, and he was thrust into the early MVP conversation by proclaiming himself the NBA’s “most dominant” performer.

But receiving this prime opening-night slot isn’t a right guaranteed to every big name with a gaudy stat line or signature shoe.

Despite Davis’ All-Star accolades, the Pelicans’ previous two opening nights took place in far sleepier settings. Losses to the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies barely made a blip on the local radar, much less a national one.

Getting back into this environment served as validation — not only to Davis’ budding star power, but to the team’s role as a potential disruptor in the Western Conference. Just months removed from shocking the basketball world by sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in last year’s playoffs (when every ESPN analyst picked against them), ESPN responded by awarding the Pelicans a slot reserved for contenders.

“Of course it’s always nice to play on national TV,” Davis said before tipoff. “But it really doesn’t matter to me.”

No matter what he says, make no mistake: Davis deeply desires the relevancy. It’s the reason he’s changed his stance, and become vocal about where he belongs in the league’s heirarchy, and why he expects to be a mainstay deep into the playoffs for the rest of his career.

This is all part of it.

In an 82-game season, great moments and impressive performances will get lost along the way. But, climbing into the minds of the NBA’s audience means something, even if most pundits can’t decide where to place the Pelicans in Western Conference predictions.

Although, polishing off last year’s No. 1 seed in emphatic fashion caused some social media whiplash just two days into the league’s new calendar.

“I think it’s more meaningful for us to catch a groove and compete against the best and obviously to start the season off right, so it’s certainly a statement game or important game in that way,” Holiday said before tip. “People sleep on us anyway. So we don’t really worry about that.”

And that’s why these types of events matter. And why the Pelicans need to continue to position themselves for nights like this, even while representing the league’s smallest media market.

This is how the Pelicans can keep Davis, and persuade him to sign a five-year "super-max" extension worth nearly $240 million this summer. While it’s a birth right in Boston and Los Angeles, it must be earned in New Orleans.

And it’s why this shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Real relevancy will come when the Pelicans face the league’s best teams and it's a showcase event both teams — not just a chance for the Pelicans to drop the nation’s jaws, as they did Wednesday against the Rockets.

“To come out in opening night and try to get a victory against a team like this, who most say should’ve been in the Finals, that’s fun for us,” Davis said before the game. “We look forward to competing against these guys.”

This isn’t necessarily an indicator of what’s to come.

At this time in 2015, the Pelicans opened in similar conditions. They served as fodder in the Golden State Warriors’ championship ring ceremony on TNT, before being quickly dispatched.

It was their most nationally relevant moment of a nightmare season, and took another year to recover from.

Wednesday night’s result doesn't necessarily foreshadow something in the other direction. The attention, while important, is fickle.

The Pelicans can only position themselves into these settings by winning, and winning in a big way. And by racing out to a 29-point third-quarter lead in Houston, they showed what’s possible.

Yes, there are 81 regular-season games remaining, and the playoffs beyond that. Those will tell the story of the Pelicans far better than Wednesday night.

But it was a glimpse into the stage they should be on when future seasons tip off.

“It’s a nationally televised game, so a lot of people will be watching,” Davis said beforehand. “For us, we get the chance to show what we can do and the mindset we have. To get Game 1 against a team like this definitely sets a tone for us and could set a tone for the rest of the season.”