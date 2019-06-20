The New Orleans Pelicans are at it again. After shipping Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal, the team has now acquired three first-round picks from the Hawks in exchange for the No. 4 selection.

The Pelicans, who also sent Solomon Hill and the No. 57 pick in the deal, will get the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 pick from Atlanta, as well as a top-10 protected 2020 first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who noted that Atlanta is likely to select Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter.

New Orleans is expected to select Duke standout Zion Williamson at No. 1 overall. The draft begins at 6:30 p.m. (CST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York.

With the trade, the Pelicans now own the following picks in tonight's draft:

No. 1 overall

No. 8 overall (via Hawks)

No. 17 overall (via Hawks, from Brooklyn)

No. 35 overall, (via Hawks)

No. 39 overall

The Cavaliers pick was top-10 protected for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. If the pick does not convey by next season, it will turn into second round picks in 2021 and 2022.

Wojnarowski reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were also seeking to move up to No. 4, but the move did not develop. They subsequently traded the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall pick.

If the Pelicans choose to make all three of the No. 1, 8 and 17 picks, they'll have made more first-round selections in 2019 than they've made combined since the 2013 season.

The Pelicans have only made two such selections in that span. Those were Nerlens Noel at No. 6 in 2013, who was immediately dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in the trade that brought Jrue Holiday to New Orleans. Their only other pick was Buddy Hield, also at No. 6 overall, in the 2016 draft. He was sent to the Sacramento Kings midseason in the trade that brought DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.

This second major deal helps close the book on Davis' Pelicans era, in which he proved to be arguably the most dominant player in the franchise's history. The 6-foot-10 center was selected No. 1 overall out of Kentucky in the 2012 NBA Draft, averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game over seven seasons in New Orleans.

Davis led the Pelicans to two playoff appearances and won one series with the team -- a sweep of the Portland Trailblazers during the 2017-2018 season. Both trips ended at the hands of the Golden State dynasty, with the Warriors winning eight of the nine contests split between 2015 and 2018.

More details to come.