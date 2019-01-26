The New Orleans Pelicans got back one of their four injured players.

It wasn’t nearly enough in a 126-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center.

E’Twaun Moore returned to the starting lineup after sitting out a 122-116 loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday to get six points and two rebounds in 19-plus minutes.

But the continued absence of Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic, who average a combined 65.9 points, 30.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists, was too much to overcome, even with the Spurs playing without leading scorer DeMar Derozan, who missed his second consecutive game because of a sore knee.

“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said, “but obviously we were out-manned. We tried, we didn’t everything we could. We’re not quitting and we’re not giving up on the season.”

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans (22-28) with 29 points, Jahlil Okafor had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Frank Jackson scored 15 and Darius Miller 11.

It was Holiday’s sixth consecutive game with at least 20 points, and Okafor’s point and rebound totals were both season-highs.

New Orleans, which lost for the third consecutive game and fifth time in six games, visits Houston on Tuesday. It’s unclear if it will regain the services of Davis (sprained index finger), who missed his fourth straight game or Mirotic (calf) or Randle (ankle), who both missed their second straight game.

“It’s a chance for (younger players to) showcase your talent,” Holiday said. “Sometimes we’re undersized, but we have to work harder, communicate even more, help each other even more on defense. It’s something we’ll have to work through together.”

The Spurs (28-22) had no trouble overcoming the absence of DeRozan, who averages 21.5 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds, as all of their starters were among the six players who scored in double figures.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who was cleared to play after pre-game warm-ups despite a sore wrist, led the way with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Rudy Gay added 22 points and 11 rebounds, Pau Gasol scored 13, Drrick White had 12, Bryn Forbes 11 and former New Orleans Hornet Quincy Pondexter came off the bench to score 10.

The Spurs lead the season series, which concludes Feb. 2 in San Antonio, 2-1, after the road team won for the first time. They won 109-95 on Nov. 3 in San Antonio and the Pelicans won 140-126 on Nov. 19 in the Smoothie King Center.

The Spurs led by three at halftime, but Okafor’s basket provided the first points of the third quarter before San Antonio assumed control by going on a 17-4 run as Gay scored nine points.

New Orleans cut the lead to 11 at the end of the third quarter, but that was the closest it would get.

“We’re going to keep plugging away,” Gentry said. “Somehow we’re going to find a way to get it turned around. …

“I told the guys not to get discouraged, still believe in our team, and I do think that we’re going to become healthy and we’ll be OK. We’ve proven that when we’re healthy, we’re pretty good, so we’ve just got to get everyone back to their familiar roles and be healthy and I think we’ll be OK.”

Holiday beat the quarter buzzer and made a 3-pointer that pulled the Pelicans within 28-27 after the first period.

New Orleans scored the first points of the second quarter to set the tone for a back-and-forth period.

San Antonio quickly turned things around and led by as many as 10 points before the Pelicans finished on a 9-2 run to cut the Spurs’ lead to 60-57 at halftime.