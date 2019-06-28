With the egregious missed call that came in the NFC Championship game back on Jan. 20, Saints fans were undoubtedly pleased to see changes to the NFL’s challenge process for the upcoming season. But the NBA appears to have taken note.
During Summer League starting next week in Las Vegas, the league will experiment with the use of a coach’s challenge with the anticipation of rolling out the new wrinkle for the upcoming regular season, according to a report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe. Previously, this same system has been used in the G League the last two years.
In the NBA memo obtained by ESPN, coaches will receive one challenge per game and will lose it even if they are successful in their use of it. This new challenge can be used only on called fouls, goaltending, basket interference, and plays where the ball is knocked out of bounds.
In order to use a challenge, a team must have a timeout remaining and has to use it immediately following the play the coach wishes to challenge. The coach will reportedly “twirl their index finger toward the referee” to signal their desire to challenge. If the team emerges successful, they will be allowed to keep that timeout and will lose it if they aren’t.
Challenges involving foul calls will be ruled upon by the crew chief, and all others will be handled by the NBA Replay Center.
“We anticipate this rule will be in effect in the NBA next season as part of a one-year pilot program,” the memo states. Additionally, both the league’s front office and the competition committee, composed of coaches, front office execs and select players, were in unison on the recommendation to the league’s board of governors to approve the rule change. In order to pass, it will require support from two-thirds of the league’s teams (or 20 out of 30) during a formal vote to be held July 9.