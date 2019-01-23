New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said his team practically has to “reinvent itself” when it plays without All-Star forward Anthony Davis.
The current reinvention is very much a work in progress after a 98-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Davis is out with a sprained index finger, and the Pelicans had handled their first game without him just fine, defeating the Grizzlies 105-85 on Monday in Memphis.
But on Wednesday night, Pistons forward Blake Griffin set the tone by scoring 20 of his game-high 37 points in the first quarter. Detroit (21-26) built a 10-point halftime lead and withstood a fourth-quarter rally by New Orleans.
“Blake’s a really good player,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said, “but we can’t let him get 20 points in the first quarter.”
New Orleans (22-26) visits Oklahoma City on Thursday night before returning home to face San Antonio on Saturday.
“We talk about getting back to .500,” Gentry said, “but right now we’ve got to just talk about the next game.”
Before Wednesday’s game, Gentry stressed again that Davis’ injury, which he suffered in a loss at Portland last Friday, is expected to keep him out for one or two weeks.
But Gentry added it could be as many as four weeks.
“It’s just a timetable,” Gentry said. “Every day we’ll have to check it and look at it and see where he is with it.
“A lot of that is going to depend on AD and when he can have the ability to get back out and make basketball plays that he feels comfortable with.”
Jahlil Okafor played well again in his second consecutive start in Davis’ place, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds after having 20 and 10 against Memphis.
“Obviously, when you lose someone of (Davis’) status, it changes everything that you do,” Gentry said. “You’ve really almost got to reinvent yourself, because he’s such an integral part of everything we do offensively and everything that we do defensively.”
Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points, Julius Randle had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Mirtotic added 11 points before being sidelined by a strained right calf in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans shot 46.2 percent from the field (Detroit shot just 40.4 percent), but the Pelicans made just 6 of 22 3-pointers and attempted just nine free throws, making four.
“You’d think when you hold a team to 98 points, that should be a game that you win,” Gentry said. “But we struggled offensively throughout the night.”
Reggie Jackson added 17 points and Jon Leuer scored 11 for the Pistons, who led by 10 points at halftime and maintained a comparable margin throughout the third quarter.
Their biggest lead was 13 points, and their smallest lead was seven before they finished with a 79-70 lead at the end of the third period.
The Pelicans scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, and they pulled ahead 82-81 on a 3-pointer by Mirotic.
But they made just two field goals in the next six-plus minutes as Detroit took a 95-87 lead.
A basket by Holiday and a 3-pointer by Darius Miller got the Pelicans within three, and they got the ball after a Pistons miss.
Frank Jackson missed a 3-pointer and Randle tried to tip the rebound to Miller, but Reggie Bullock grabbed the ball and drove in for a layup and a 97-92 lead with 14 seconds left.
“You’ve got to be able to make the game-winning plays, and we didn’t do that,” Gentry said. “I know we have injuries, but all teams have injuries. With or without AD, we’ve got to be able to win at home.”