In a game absent both teams’ biggest stars, Sunday’s Pelicans-Lakers game was all too likely to be decided by a key performance or two from players few fans in attendance knew hardly anything about when these teams first played back on Dec. 21.
In fact, only six players – Julius Randle, Jahlil Okafor, Solomon Hill, Kenrich Williams, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – played in both that Lakers victory and Sunday’s contest, where New Orleans fell, 130-102.
With the Pelicans struggling in a bit of a lull late in the third quarter, it was Lakers guard Alex Caruso, who played all of six games this season before March, who led the visiting team’s charge with a career-high 23 points, giving the Pelicans their 10th loss in 12 games and a 5-10 March record.
With New Orleans trailing 87-80 with 2:57 left in the third quarter, after holding a narrow 62-61 advantage at halftime, Caruso went on his own 7-0 run in just over a minute’s time, including one of his four 3-pointers and a thunderous break-away dunk. Mike Muscala answered Solomon Hill’s trey, and the Lakers rained down two more threes before the period was over, ending on an 18-4 tear.
New Orleans, who entered Sunday’s game with the ninth-worst record in the NBA with three teams just two games worse, scored just 18 points in the fourth as the Lakers’ lead ballooned above 30 at times. They were outscored 69-40 in the second half.
Julius Randle led the home team with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including a 2-for-4 mark from beyond the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and added three assists. Jahlil Okafor dished in 15 points, as did Christian Wood, who also added 11 rebounds. Solomon Hill notched 14 points, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, in just his seventh game since the start of February.
The Pelicans finished with 24 turnovers as a team that turned into 32 Lakers points, while forcing just 11 turnovers for the visitors.
Rajon Rondo led the Lakers with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and notched 12 assists. JaVale McGee added 23 points and 16 rebounds.