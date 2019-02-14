Talk about clutch.
After the Pelicans’ worst performance of the season Tuesday night — a throttling at the hands of the visiting Orlando Magic — New Orleans’ 131-122 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder evoked as much sheer surprise as Tuesday did embarrassment, for a team whose locker room is filled with nearly as many unanswered questions as pairs of sneakers.
It wasn’t just who they beat — one of the league’s premier guards who extended his jaw-dropping streak of consecutive triple doubles to 11, along with a potential regular-season MVP candidate.
It wasn’t just how they did it — taking control early on, leading by three points at halftime and jetting ahead by as many as 17 in the second half before holding off a furious Thunder charge late.
It was who they did it with — a forward making his first start in more than three weeks and a guard who nears the top of the league in minutes played up to the All-Star break.
And who they did it without, at least for a half.
After suffering a left shoulder injury, Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis didn’t return for Thursday’s second half before leaving during the middle of the fourth quarter with his agent, Rich Paul, his team clawing onto a single-digit lead against the team in No. 3 position in the Western Conference.
Davis played 16 minutes in the first half and finished with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. The performance came on the heels of the worst performance of Davis’ career in a game where he played more than 20 minutes, scoring three points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor in 24 minutes against the Magic.
Without him on the floor, his teammates outscored the Thunder 35-26 in the third quarter and made the gutsy plays down the stretch, displaying the energy and drive the team played with when Davis missed nine games recently with a left finger injury.
“I just thought we played hard. We competed at such a high, high level, and then when we needed it, we had guys come through,” head coach Alvin Gentry said. “I’m happy for all them, cause, to tell you the truth, this whole thing has been a dumpster fire. It’s been hard for guys. Everyone wants to be professional, and it’s hard for guys to go through what they’ve been through.
“To be able to come out and beat a team of that quality, I’m just happy for all the guys. They did a great job.”
Julius Randle led the team with 33 points, finishing 11 for 21 from the field and 9 for 12 from the charity stripe while hauling in 11 rebounds to go with six assists and one block. Jrue Holiday followed with 32 points off a trio of 3-pointers along with five rebounds and seven assists while up against an MVP-level Paul George, who scored 28 points but was just 3 of 17 from beyond the arc.
Russell Westbrook poured in 44 points of 18-of-30 shooting to go with 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
“We were gonna make Russell take shots," Gentry said. "Obviously he did that with 44 points, but we thought we could survive that if they weren’t drives to the basket."
A 17-point third quarter lead dwindled to just 12 after the third quarter but stood at eight with 3:43 to go. After Westbrook and George scored seven of the game’s next nine points to cut the Pelicans’ lead to three, Holiday and Randle knocked down the clutch buckets and free throws down the stretch to preserve the win and show Pelicans fans what their squad was truly capable of.
“It’s always something players think about after games like that, knowing you have another game the next day,” Holiday said. “As a team, I do think that fueled us a little bit.”