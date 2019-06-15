The Anthony Davis trade saga may not be over just yet.

After the Pelicans sent their star big man to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to New Orleans, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports another deal could be in the works involving their newly-acquired assets.

According to Woj, teams have already lit up the Pelicans' front office phones expressing "significant interest" in the No. 4 pick in the 2019 Draft acquired in the trade, with talks expected to continue over the next few days.

"This deal could get even bigger for the Pelicans," Wojnarowski said.

