Anthony Davis cracked open the door and peeped his head into the room as his coach, Alvin Gentry, was addressing reporters at the Pelicans media day on Monday.
Davis was ready for his turn, anxious to get started for media day much like he's eagerly awaiting his seventh NBA season.
While last year's team's motto of "Do It Big" (and "Do It Bigger" for the playoffs) are in the past, those words still and perhaps always will apply to AD.
He always wants to do things even bigger than the year before, which seems like a monumental task considering all he accomplished during the 2017-18 season.
• First team All-NBA after averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots.
• First-team All-Defensive Team.
• Finalist for both Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.
But AD wants more.
It's why he's bulked up.
And it's why he says he changed agents during the offseason, a move that caused many Pelicans fans to hit the panic button. A few years ago, they saw former New Orleans point guard Chris Paul do the same and later ask for a trade. They are hoping Davis' decision to switch from Thad Foucher to Rich Paul of the Klutch Sports Group is a not a foreshadowing of history repeating itself. The Klutch Sports Group's list of clients include LeBron James, which sent social media buzzing with many believing Davis may someday contemplate bolting for the Lakers to join Bron in L.A.
Davis offered this explanation for his decision to change agents.
"It was just for where I am right now in my career and what I'm trying to do," Davis said. "I thought the change was necessary. That's all it was. I'm just trying be the most dominant player in the league, and I think making that change going with Klutch definitely will help me do so."
Davis said he hasn't been on social media to read the speculations. He also said he was unaware of Paul's situation.
"I didn't know he changed agents," Davis said. "For me, I keep going back to it. My whole decision is to be the most dominant player in the league. I'm here. I want to focus on winning this year."
His coach is doing the same thing.
"That's one of those things I don't spend a lot of time on, because I don't know what I can do anyway," Gentry said. "My opinion is that we have to put the best team out on the floor, and we have to try to make AD the best player he can possibly be. We have to try to be successful as a franchise. If we do all that, all the other stuff takes care of itself."
Davis and Gentry feel like the pieces are in place.
Jrue Holiday, who stood in the back of the room while Davis took his turn at the mic, proved to be a formidable sidekick last year, particularly in the playoffs when the team swept the Portland Trailblazers to get to the second round of the playoffs.
Julius Randle and New Orleans native Elfrid Payton have joined AD with the hopes of making sure the Pels don't miss a beat without DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.
"Last year was definitely fun," Davis said. "We accomplished so much after all the things we went through, like losing DeMarcus, and we were able to get to the second round. We are just trying to carry that momentum into this year to see what can happen."
Davis won't have to shoulder most of the load like he did when he first entered the league.
He has a supporting cast he believes in.
And he has added more muscle to his 6-foot-10 frame. He says it's to help him stay on the court for 82 games.
"And longer," he added, making sure his playoff intentions were known.