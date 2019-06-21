Watching Friday’s ceremony at the team’s practice facility, it was hard to imagine Zion Williamson had been a New Orleans Pelican for less than 24 hours.

Team owner Gayle Benson looked up at her team’s new No. 1 pick with a smile and a twinkle in her eye. Pelicans TV announcer Joel Meyers dished out gentle barbs to Williamson like they had spent a lifetime together.

New front office member Swin Cash and Williamson’s mother, Sharonda Sampson, chit-chatted off to the side after photos, like old friends. And David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations, got choked up as his mind drifted back to the night of the draft lottery, when fate allowed New Orleans, a franchise trying to find its way, and college basketball’s superstar, looking to find his home, to cross paths.

In the hours following the draft lottery, Griffin and coach Alvin Gentry sat down with Williamson as they began the early process of digging into the person inside the athlete who had made himself such an obvious No. 1 pick. Enamored at Williamson’s openness and sincerity, they called for Williamson’s parents to join them, itching to meet the people who bred the larger-than-life talent yet managed to keep the innocence of an 18-year-old intact.

“We talked with them for about an hour and a half about what it would look like to be a member of the Pelicans family,” Griffin said Friday. “And we had that conversation that if you choose us, we choose you.”

But as Griffin tells the story, they really chose each other. Though they may not have said as much during the draft process, the Pelicans front office seem to have made their choice in the hours following that late-night conversation. But by the next day, with national media reports stirring about Williamson’s opportunity to choose college over the Pelicans or to force his way onto another team, Griffin needed reassurance.

“It was alarming to someone in my position," he said. "I’m trained to believe that when you sit in front of people, there may be something else going on. So I reached back out to (stepfather Lee Anderson) and Sharonda and said, ‘Please tell me that’s not true.’ And Lee wasn’t a happy camper that I had to reach out and make that phone call.

“ ‘Did I not tell you that if you choose us, we choose you?’

“ ‘You did.’

“ ‘Well, then what are we doing here?’ ”

You could see the firm bonds between Williamson's basketball family and the one that helped mold him into the envy of the basketball world. Gentry said he could trade knowledge about early 1970s NBA players with a kid born in 2000. But the actual game of basketball was brought up little during the more than 30 minutes that Williamson, Gentry, Griffin and Benson addressed the crowd Friday.

To Williamson, it’s already so clear that basketball won’t be the only reason he’s beloved in this town. He said he appreciated in his 24-hour pre-draft visit to New Orleans how enamored, yet polite, those who ran into him were. On the streets of New York or Los Angeles, you might imagine the NBA’s next superstar not even able to walk the streets without mobs and autograph hounds quickly forming.

“But the family feeling I got, just walking around, the people here welcoming me," Williamson said. "They just came up for just a minute, going about their day and didn’t want to hold me up. And they told me ‘You’re going to love this city, and everyone’s family here.’ ”

That's why Anderson couldn’t let Friday’s festivities end without a final word. He let go a secret he and his stepson had held since not long after the Duke freshman declared for the draft – some intuition proved perfectly true, even though Williamson’s first day as a Pelican hadn’t yet ended.

“Zion and I had this conversation about playing in New Orleans, even before the lottery,” Anderson said. “No one else in the world knew that, but we did.

“I told him I thought this city would be a great place to go, and God worked it out. … Zion’s stay in this city will be well worth it.”