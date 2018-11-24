WASHINGTON — The Pelicans didn’t have Anthony Davis, who missed the game with a right hip strain.
New Orleans did have Julius Randle, who started in his place and had 29 points and 14 rebounds but the road woes continued for New Orleans in a 124-114 loss to struggling Washington on Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
The Pelicans (10-9) also got 24 points from Nikola Mirotic and 16 points and nine assists from Jrue Holiday while making 14 of their first 17 free throws. But New Orleans is 2-8 on the road.
Randle hit a shot in the lane just before the third quarter ended to give New Orleans a lead of 91-90. But the Wizards got hot to start the fourth quarter and led 104-96.
Mirotic made a 3-pointer to trim the margin to 104-102 with 8:04 left.
But Otto Porter, Jr. of the Wizards, after a pass from John Wall, dunked to give the hosts a lead of 113-104 with 5:15 left. Porter finished with 29 points while Wall had 22 for the Wizards, who improved to 7-11.
Washington’s Bradley Beal made a layup to push the lead to 115-105 with 3:40 left and the Pelicans couldn’t mount a threat.
Gentry said before the game his team had to be better on transition defense. After Saturday’s game, New Orleans needs to be better on defense — period.
“We should be able to sprint back and get our defense set. I don’t think we have done a great job with that,” Gentry said.
The Pelicans, who trailed by eight in the first quarter, scored the first six points of the third quarter to lead 74-68. Two free throws by Moore gave New Orleans a lead of 82-75 with 6:58 left in the third quarter.
Randle had 17 points in the first half after he entered the game averaging 17.7 points per contest. It was the fourth start of the year for Randle, who has played in all 20 games.
Gentry was livid during a timeout with 2:54 left in the third quarter after he felt Holiday had been fouled on his way to the basket by the Wizards, but there was no call.
Randle was looking for a foul to be called when he took the ball to the basket in the closing seconds of the first half. He didn’t get the call and as he went back on defense he kept pleading his case with Zach Zarba, and Randle also spoke with Zarba after the first half ended.
The Pelicans gave up 37 points in the first quarter and trailed by eight midway through the first stanza. New Orleans trailed 37-34 despite 12 points in the first quarter by Randle.
Porter had 16 points in the first quarter, as he made six of seven shots and all three from 3-point range. But the former Georgetown star was held scoreless in the second quarter.
The game featured two of the three worst defensive units in the NBA. Earlier in the road trip the Pelicans lost Wednesday at Philadelphia.
Davis left the game on Friday in New York with 1:53 left in the third quarter after suffering a right quad/hip injury. He returned to the game with 3:18 left in regulation in a 114-109 win.
The 6-foot-10 Kentucky product entered Saturday averaging 26.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per contest. He was one of only two players in the NBA averaging at least 26.5 points and 12.5 boards per game.