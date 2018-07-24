The New Orleans Pelicans are adding some competition to training camp.
The team announced Tuesday it signed 6-foot-7 forwards Garlon Green and Kenrich Williams. Both will play on mostly non-guaranteed contracts, meaning they’ll compete for a spot on the main roster when practice opens in September, according to a league source.
However, they can be cut with little consequence before the season begins.
Green spent summer league with the Pelicans, averaging 9.2 points in 17.2 minutes in five games. The former TCU standout and younger brother of Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green has played in 172 international games, appearing in Japan, Belgium and Germany.
Williams was with the Denver Nuggets during summer league; he posted 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. The rookie also went to TCU and was undrafted this summer.
Each will get an opportunity to grab a place at the Pelicans’ weakest position. Only Solomon Hill, who played in just 12 games last year, returns for 2018-19 as a proven small forward.
Preseason schedule
Williams and Green will get their first opportunity in a Pelicans uniform on Sept. 30, when New Orleans travels to Chicago to face the Bulls at 7 p.m. in the United Center for the preseason opener.
The Bulls released their preseason schedule on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pelicans have yet to reveal the remainder of their exhibition contests, and the NBA won’t release the regular-season schedule until next month.