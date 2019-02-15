An MRI on Anthony Davis' injured shoulder showed a contusion, but nothing expected to be serious, according to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The report, citing a source, said the injury was "nothing too bad" and he will head to Charlotte and receive treatment before deciding whether to play in the All-Star game on Sunday.

Shelburne is an NBA writer based in Los Angeles. The Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers were locked in a rumor mill surrounding the star center's request for a trade leading up the NBA's deadline last week.

Davis injured his shoulder near the end of the first half of the Pelicans' 131-122 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Later in the game he was seen exiting the arena along with agent Rich Paul, who was sitting courtside.

The Pelicans' decision to play Davis is one of consternation around the team, as pressure has mounted to sit him for the remainder of the season to mitigate injury risk. Before the decision for Davis to return to the floor after healing from a hand injury earlier this season, reports indicated the NBA could fine the franchise $100,000 for each he was a healthy scratch, citing the league's rest rule.

Davis was selected as an All-Star reserve and would play on LeBron James' team if he's active.