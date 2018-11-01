OAKLAND, Calif. — Considering the opposition, the calendar and his team’s injury list, head coach Alvin Gentry understandably preached patience and perspective over panic after the Pelicans’ losing streak reached three games in a 131-121 decision to Golden State on Wednesday night.
“We’ll be OK. It’s early in the year. We’re missing three of our top six guys,” Gentry said. “We lost to a really good Utah team, we lost to a very good Denver team and we lost to the world champs. There’s no reason to panic.”
New Orleans still had to do without guard Elfrid Payton (sprained ankle) and forward Darius Miller (quad contusion) against the Warriors, but forward Anthony Davis did return after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right elbow.
Davis contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, but he went 6-for-16 from the floor and wasn’t quite at the top of his game — and part of that stemmed from the Warriors’ defense.
“They were double-teaming, so I just had to find the right plays,” Davis said. “It was a mixture of them getting the ball out of my hands and then trying to get back into the rhythm (after missing those two games). Can’t do that when the ball’s not in my hands.”
On Wednesday, Golden State got a game-high 37 points from guard Stephen Curry, who went 7-for-11 from beyond the arc.
The Warriors (124.3 ppg) and Pelicans (122.5) entered Wednesday as the top two scoring teams in the league. So, Gentry wasn't surprised or upset that his team allowed 131 points.
“I thought we were pretty solid defensively,” Gentry said. “They probably made eight shots that no one else in the league would be capable of making.”
The Warriors, who’ve won six in a row, took the lead for good midway through the second quarter. A key stretch came with about four minutes remaining in the third period.
After E’Twaun Moore drove the lane to cut the Pelicans’ deficit to 92-85, New Orleans left Curry wide open as he buried a three. On the ensuing possession, Jrue Holiday (team-high 28 points) committed a turnover, which Kevin Durant converted into a dunk.
The Pelicans got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
New Orleans had won its first four games before the three-game skid.
“We’ve just got to get everybody healthy,” Davis said. “We’re missing our starting point guard, missing one of our greatest shooters, Darius. I was out for two games, so we’ve just got to get a rhythm.
“We’d seen when everybody was healthy, we went 4-0 so we know how good of a team we can be, but we’ve just got to stay healthy.”
Gentry on Cousins
Before Wednesday’s game, Gentry was asked about former New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins, who signed a one-year contract with the Warriors in the offseason.
Cousins has yet to play for Golden State as he recovers from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered while playing for the Pelicans on Jan. 26.
“I think he’s close with a lot of guys on our team and as a coaching staff, we liked having DeMarcus on our team,” Gentry said. “I think everyone forgets that he was putting up MVP-type numbers when he was healthy on our team — and we were playing very good basketball.
"I think the world of him. I think he’s the best player at his position in the league.”
Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 48 games with New Orleans last season.
Lagniappe
Guard Tim Frazier made his first start of the season for the Pelicans. He had eight points on 3-for-5 shooting and one assist in 21 minutes. … Golden State forward Draymond Green, who averaged a triple-double when the Warriors eliminated New Orleans in five games in the Western Conference semifinals last spring, had nearly another triple-double Wednesday night: 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. … Before the game, the Warriors held a moment of silence for Willie McCovey, who died Wednesday at the age of 80. The Hall of Fame first baseman spent 19 of his 22 major-league seasons with the San Francisco Giants.