Zion Williamson is larger than life on the basketball court, but on Friday afternoon in New Orleans -- he showed off his equally outsized personality as a member of the Pelicans.

Sitting between team owner Gayle Benson and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, the former Duke phenom joked and flashed a toothy grin throughout his introductory press conference, emceed by Pelicans broadcaster Joel Meyers.

He described what he's seen so far from Pelicans fans as as clear sign they're "dedicated," and that he was blown away by the draft fest turnout Thursday night for the NBA draft party.

"I don't think I deserved all that," he said.

Zion Williamson finally in the building for his introductory #Pelicans press conference ... immediately gets a hug from fellow Duke alum Jahlil Okafor.



Gayle Benson, Alvin Gentry and David Griffin on hand pic.twitter.com/b6Ei1pMOK1 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 21, 2019

"It's been, just, a lot. I'm still taking it in. I've dreamed abut having my name called since I was a little kid. ... having my friends family there to support me just made that moment so much better," Williamson said.

His comments, which were prompted by questions from Meyers as well as reporters on hand, ranged from how many texts he's gotten -- not many, because "he changed his number recently" -- to the origin of his "let's dance" comment while he was interviewed after the selection.

The answer to that question revealed a potentially polarizing take: His favorite Marvel character is the bad guy.

He said at one point as he and a friend were watching "Avengers: Endgame," he was excited because his favorite character, Thanos, looked like he had the advantage.

"We're about to win," he said he thought to himsef, because he's on Thanos' side. "For once a movie's about to be realistic and the bad guy wins."

But after a twist, his friend looked at him and said: "Let's dance."

Can't see video below? Click here.

As Williamson enter the facility he was given a hug by new teammate and fellow Duke alum Jahlil Okafor. He also mentioned that another Duke product, point guard Frank Jackson, was the first to welcome him to the team with a "welcome to the family" message.

He also mentioned the player he idolizes most: NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"Not only was he an assassin on offense, but he was an assassin on defense," he said.

Williamson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 6-foot-7-inch, 285-pound 18-year-old won every major NCAA player of the year award during his lone season at Duke, whom he helped lead to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Griffin, Benson and Gentry all took turns sharing their thoughts on Williamson's addition the next day, with Benson stating that she now feels is "the best front office in the NBA."

Benson mentioned Griffin, as well as newly hired GM Trajan Langdon as a top official.

"[Griffin] has infused this team and this city with enthusiasm, hope and a clear vision for success," Benson said.

In regard to Williamson, both Griffin and Benson addressed his family, whom they considered to be great ambassadors for the team and immediately took to the idea of their son in New Orleans.

"You have raised a very special young man," Benson said.

Griffin shared a story of how he had met with Williamson and his parents on the night of the draft lottery.

Inside New Orleans' Zion Williamson celebration: Raucous party, tears of joy usher in 'new era' Sitting among the thousands who swarmed Fulton Street for the telecast of the 2019 NBA draft Thursday night, Honoray Hilliard and Jerome Willi…

"We had the conversation that, ' if you choose us, we choose you.' And we chose the whole family," Griffin said, referencing a conversation with Williamson's stepfather Lee Anderson, and mother Sharonda Sampson.

"What Lee told me that night was that they chose us," Griffin said.

But as the narrative began to swirl that Williamson could possibly return to school, Griffin found that to be "alarming."

The Pelicans official called up Anderson again, to see if anything had changed.

"Please tell me that's not true," he said to Anderson on the phone, "and Lee was not a happy camper that I had to make that phone call."

He went on Baton Rouge radio a short time later to confirm Williamson's commitment to heading to New Orleans, the team with the No. 1 overall selection. Griffin and Benson both described the franchise as a "family," in their remarks.

"These are people that have been all about family since the very beginning," he said.

His selection was met with raucous praise in New Orleans, where hundreds of Pelicans faithful erupted in joy at the announcement during the team's official watch party on Fulton Street.

Williamson was just the first piece of a busy evening for the Pelicans, though. Before the draft even began, New Orleans sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape by trading the No. 4 overall pick — acquired in the Anthony Davis trade — to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the No. 8, 17 and 35 overall picks.

The Pelicans also gained a top-10 protected first-round pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal, and sent the Hawks Solomon Hill and the No. 57 overall pick as well.

Those 2019 picks turned into Texas big man Jaxson Hayes, Virginia Tech shooting guard Nickeil Alexader-Walker and Brazilian prospect Marcos Louzada Silva.

"It's been, just, a lot. I'm still taking it in. I've dreamt abut having my name called since I was a little kid. ... having my friends family there to support me just made that moment so much better."