The New Orleans Pelicans have made multiple trades -- Anthony Davis' name was not among them.

Despite the trade demand from their star center last week, the Pelicans opted not to make a move before the NBA's trade deadline. This comes after days of aggressive negotiations from the Los Angeles Lakers, which at least one reporter indicated was a scheme to undermine the opposing team's chemistry.

The Lakers made multiple offers for Davis, but eventually opted out of talks over "outrageous" demands. The teams were not in contact regarding potential trades today, reports said.

Whether that, or any other rumors regarding the situation are true, several facts remain. One of those facts: Anthony Davis will not be traded until the offseason.

SO, WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Nothing, well -- nothing that will result in Davis playing for another team in the 2018-'19 season. With the deadline come and gone, Davis can not be traded until the offseason.

Davis had been injured leading up to his trade demand and has not played since, despite reports indicating he is healthy. It is unclear whether he will be allowed to play in the Pelicans' remaining 27 games, or if he will be shut down in advance of a potential trade.

WHAT CHANGES?

Any team looking to trade for Davis will have more information, and one more team will be in on the bidding. The NBA draft lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 14, meaning teams offering lottery picks will know exactly where those selections will fall.

The Boston Celtics will also be able to join the conversation with their trove of draft picks and young players. They have been precluded from trading for Davis as long as Kyrie Irving is on the roster under his current contract. He is set to become a free agent on July 1, which is the first date the Celtics can make such a trade.

WHAT ABOUT DAVIS?

The star center hasn't specifically identified where he wants to be traded, although he's long been rumored to want to play for the Lakers. Reports indicated he provided the Pelicans with a four-team list of teams where he'd re-sign long-term, which included the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite Davis' wishes, the Pelicans could still trade him to a team not on that list. Similar trades have been executed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors in the past two seasons. The Thunder's gamble for Paul George was a success after the star swingman opted to re-sign in Oklahoma City despite his long-stated wishes to play elsewhere.

The Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard before this season under similar circumstances.

Davis is under contract through the 2019-'20 season, but said through his agent that he would not sign a contract extension with the Pelicans. The 25-year-old has played all seven of his NBA season in New Orleans after the franchise made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

The Pelicans executed two trades before the deadline on Thursday:

- Wesley Johnson sent to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Markieff Morris and a 2023 second round pick

- Nikola Mirotic to the Milwaukee Bucks for Stanley Johnson, Jason Smith and multiple 2nd round picks