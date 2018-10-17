HOUSTON — Five minutes before Wednesday’s tipoff at the Toyota Center, Houston Rockets guard James Harden was presented with last season’s NBA MVP trophy.
Watching intently from the sideline was Anthony Davis.
For the next 2½ hours, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar put on a show of his own, finishing just two assists short of his first career triple-double in leading the Pelicans to a 131-112 season-opening win over last year’s Western Conference No. 1 seed.
Davis scored 32 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had eight assists, while Nikola Mirotic hit six 3-pointers and scored 30 points of his own.
“It felt amazing,” Davis said. “We moved the basketball and we made shots. To come out with a win against a team like this is great.
“Anytime our entire team is clicking, it feels good. We are playing with a lot of chemistry right now.”
Elfrid Payton also turned heads in his Pelicans debut. The Gretna native finished with a triple-double, collecting 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
“It felt great,” Payton said. “I’m glad we won.”
New Orleans led by as many as 29 points and eclipsed the 100-point mark with a full minute left in the third quarter.
The Pelicans took advantage of their size with Davis, Mirotic and Julius Randle combining for 83 points and 36 rebounds. New Orleans outscored Houston 76-44 in the paint.
“I thought we did a really good job of getting the ball inside,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “And I thought our big guys were patient in waiting for the double-teams to come and then making the right decisions.
“I thought we played exactly how we needed to with pace.”
Despite looking out of sync and going winless in the preseason, New Orleans came out like a well-oiled machine early.
New Orleans started with three guards — Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore and Payton — joining Davis and Mirotic, who was listed as center.
Mirotic had the shooting touch in the first quarter, hitting two 3s and finishing with 10 points in the first seven minutes.
“Niko made enough shots that created space for AD and Julius to operate so (the Rockets) couldn’t shrink the floor,” Gentry said.
“That is another strength of our team. Our big guys are big, but they can also play like small guys. Anytime you can do that, you can stretch the floor and create scoring opportunities.”
Randle and Darius Miller were the Pelicans’ first bench players to rotate in. Randle wasted little time making an impact, hitting a 3 from the top of the key for his first points as a Pelican.
Solomon Hill checked in next and got the scoring started with a 3 in the second quarter. Randle hit his second 3 to give the Pelicans a 44-34 lead midway through the second quarter.
The lead stayed at double-digits the rest of the way.
New Orleans finished shooting 53 percent from the field, while holding the Rockets to 42 percent.
Houston was led by Eric Gordon with 21 points, while PJ Tucker and Chris Paul each had 19. Harden finished with 18. Carmelo Anthony made his Rockets debut off the bench, scoring 9 points in 27 minutes of action.
“Anytime you can hold James Harden to under 20 points a game, it’s a good thing,” Gentry said. “The same thing with CP. They are just so explosive. I think we played them about as well as you can play them.”
As for the MVP award, Davis admitted after the game it caught his eye.
“When it was sitting there before the game, I glanced at it, but I had to lock back in for the game. But that kind of stuff will take care of itself.”