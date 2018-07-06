Frank Jackson didn’t waste any time.
It’s hard to blame him. After 17 months of waiting to get into a basketball game, the New Orleans Pelicans guard attacked with some pent-up aggression, setting the tone for a 90-77 win over the Toronto Raptors in the opening game of Las Vegas summer league.
After an early turnover, Jackson flashed the spectrum of his abilities in a handful of minutes, allowing Pelicans fans to see what they missed when Jackson lost the entire 2017-18 season after undergoing three different surgeries on his right foot.
In the first quarter Friday, Jackson flashed his quick first step to blow by a defender for a basket. Then he pulled up for a clean jumper.
Moments later, he grabbed a loose ball and raced past the Raptors defense for an easy layup. By halftime, he already scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds, well on his way to an impactful stint in Las Vegas.
“I think you can already see Frank has the ability to drive the ball and he’s also very good and picking up the ball and shooting it off the dribble,” head coach Alvin Gentry said during the game broadcast. “That’s a really big thing for us.”
Then, Jackson hit the ground.
Early in the third quarter, the former Duke standout tried to dribble to the basket, but got tripped up along the way. When he attempted to walk it off, he moved gingerly and grimaced in pain, eventually needing help to get to the locker room.
While left ankle X-Rays on the Pelicans’ redshirt rookie came back negative, he was unable to return and is unlikely to play in Saturday’s 4 p.m. matchup against the Miami Heat at Cox Pavilion.
“I would think no chance for (Saturday),” summer league coach Kevin Hanson said. “Hopefully he’s back by Monday and at the very least by tournament play (which starts Wednesday). I guess he rolled it pretty good.
“He aggravated it a couple of weeks ago doing some drills with us. He stepped on somebody’s foot.”
It was just the latest chapter of Jackson’s injury travails, which began before he was even drafted, injuring his right foot after the NBA combine, before suffering a pair of significant setbacks in the recovery process.
“It’s been tough for him because right on the verge of coming back he injured (the foot) again, but we are really excited about him,” Gentry said, before Jackson leaving the floor. “I think he has great skills and the most intriguing thing with him is that he’s so far advanced as a defensive player and that usually doesn’t happen with young guards in this league.”
And although the debut was brief, and once again marred by injury, it helped show why general manager Dell Demps traded a pair of second-round picks to get him, moving up to the No. 31 spot in the 2017 draft.
“The whole league is becoming position-less, but I see Frank being able to play off the ball as well as being able to be a guy who can facilitate things for us,” Gentry said. “So, we’re really excited about him.”
Jackson was the clear focal point of the offense during most of his 12 minutes Friday. And he seemed comfortable in the Pelicans’ system, which he viewed from the sidelines during the entirety of the 2017-18 season.
The only question is when he’ll recover from the left ankle sprain and if he’ll maintain the same explosiveness.
“He looked really good and they couldn’t keep in front of him,” Hanson said. “He was really impressive to watch, actually …He looked really good. I liked the way he was moving. I liked the way he was attacking.”