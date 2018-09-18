The lasting image of the 2017-18 New Orleans Pelicans is a blur.
Mostly because the Pelicans were running. A lot.
A late-season adjustment cranked New Orleans into owning the NBA’s fastest pace, and the Pelicans lit up the scoreboard in the process. Over their final 45 games, they transformed into the league’s most prolific offense, averaging 112.2 points per night.
That happened even though they finished 29th in 3-point percentage, further illustrating their reliance on piling up possessions to take advantage of Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and an array of athletic weapons in the open floor.
“We are at our best when we’re running,” Davis said during the Western Conference semifinals. “So we are going to do what we do best.”
But underneath the waves of full-court sprints and lit-up scoreboards, the backbone of the Pelicans’ success was their stingy and savvy defense. Despite the onslaught of speed, they were able to stymie opposing offenses from scoring efficiently in transition, while effectively bottling up the halfcourt pick-and-roll.
From Feb. 1 onward, New Orleans allowed just 103.4 points per 100 possessions, the league’s fourth-best overall output and ranked No. 1 in defending the pick-and-roll. It allowed the Pelicans to win 20 of their final 28 games, while vaulting both Holiday and Davis to be the only teammates named first-team All-Defense selections.
Now, a week away from the opening of training camp, and with a recalibrated roster in place, the Pelicans’ mission is to re-engineer their defense to match the output generated in those final 35 games.
But don’t expect anything to slow down the process.
“I love the pace we play at,” Pelicans’ assistant coach and de-facto defensive coordinator Darren Erman told The Advocate. “We are just trying to win games. That’s a way to increase our best, shots and we’re better at a faster pace as a team. If that’s our best way to win, then we definitely should do it.
“Especially with Anthony at (center) being a gazelle and then Niko (Nikola Mirotic), Julius (Randle) or whoever in the frontcourt with him, it’s very advantageous for us to run.”
Offensively, the additions of Randle and point guard Elfrid Payton were logical replacements for departed free agents Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins in the Pelicans’ full-throttle system. Both are athletic, quick, and skilled scorers who can complement the breakneck style New Orleans unfurled with success in the second half of last season.
What’s less certain is how their defensive skills fit to complement the stalwart Davis-Holiday combination. Payton and Randle both posted negative defensive efficiency numbers last year, finishing outside of the top 50 players at their own position (Randle was No. 52 among power forwards; Payton No. 82 among point guards).
By comparison, Davis (No. 6 overall) and Holiday (No. 38 overall) were both among the best in the league at their positions.
But through individual workouts this summer, Erman said he can already sense the newcomers ability to help the defense by making the Pelicans more versatile and allowing him more leeway in game-planning.
“Elfrid has more size, so he’ll switch (in the pick-and-roll) more,” Erman said. “And Julius is a good switch player, so he’ll switch a bit more, too. I think that’ll change us a little bit to become more of a switching team, at times. I mean, we didn’t switch hardly at all last year. So, now we can do it more with those guys on the floor and go between 1-through-4.
“But we’re also going to be game-plan-based. You don’t want to switch all of the time. But maybe it can be more of a base package than it was last year.”
And the flexibility is a blessing for the Pelicans. Beyond coping with the frenetic pace, the Pelicans flexed their strength last season by ditching static defensive tactics.
Praise came from across the league for the Pelicans unveiling unprecedented aggressive coverages on Portland guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum in a first-round sweep. And New Orleans held Golden State to its lowest scoring efficiency in a playoff series in two years by moving Mirotic’s defensive assignment, despite being eliminated in five games of the Western Conference semifinals.
Now, with a week remaining before camp, Erman is back on his laptop and on the floor, scheming a system and teaching individual drills as part in the team’s preseason workout sessions, positioning the Pelicans’ defense to replicate its finishing kick into an 82-game success story.
And he doesn’t believe the fresh look of the roster will slow the Pelicans down, literally or metaphorically.
“I think, for us this year, and we did it the last 35 games and the playoffs, we were really leaning on game-planning for other teams,” Erman said. “I used to be really big on the idea of we have a way to do it and we are going to play our way. But, now, since our guys have been in it a bit we are more flexible. E’Twaun (Moore) has been here. Solomon has been here. Darius Miller and Niko and Ian (Clark). Obviously Jrue and Anthony.
“So, we were really able to implement game plans to match up specifically with whoever we were playing that night. Julius and Elfrid are smart and I think they’ll be able to figure it out. We want to be more about game-planning per team rather and do the best thing to stop them as opposed to just doing the same thing every time. We will have a base system, but we’ll adjust it throughout.”