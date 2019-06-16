June 15, 2019 will be the day that goes down in Pelicans lore, but the franchise will be feeling the effects of Saturday’s trade bounty from the Los Angeles Lakers in return for Anthony Davis for the next decade or more.

Some of that will depend on how the starting lineup-level talent in Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball continue to develop and if they can stay healthy. But there are so many players down the line, in the way of future draft picks, who will, in the end, determine the results of this trade for New Orleans.

In all, the Pelicans picked up three first-round picks from Los Angeles, but when and how will they arrive, why may Griffin have wanted those specific picks? Let’s take a look.

2019 No. 4 pick

This one’s pretty cut and dry. As of now (Sunday afternoon) the Pelicans own two of the top four picks in Thursday’s Draft, which would give them ownership of 25 percent of the league’s top-four picks dating back to 2015. In what many consider a three-player draft at the upper-echelon, who a team might select there varies by quite a lot.

The Pelicans may keep this pick and give themselves the pick here of any player likely not named Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, but it also makes for a good trade asset, because the teams that closely follow may covet one specific player they can’t otherwise guarantee to get and strike a deal with Griffin to trade up.

2021 top-eight protected first-round pick

Should the Lakers miss the playoffs in the 2020-21 season and land in the Draft Lottery with a first-round pick inside the top-eight, that selection will go to the Pelicans. If it falls outside that window, the Lakers will keep that pick.

This Draft includes an especially talented crop of players who are currently entering their senior year of high school and will have just finished their freshman year of college before this Draft, making them eligible for the NBA. But if this pick does not convey for New Orleans, it will turn into a…

2022 unprotected first-round pick

This Lakers pick could be interesting for a lot of reasons. James has currently played 16 seasons, and he’s under contract with the Lakers for three more, meaning at the end of that deal, he very well may be at the end of the road for his career. If this trade for Davis goes south for some reason and James starts looking at the 2021-22 season as his last, he could potentially ask for a trade for his final year. That could trigger a bottom-dwelling season for the Lakers leading up to this Draft, meaning the Pelicans could be selecting very high.

But even if James plays out his deal and the Lakers are even decent, this Draft has every reason to be one of the deepest in years. Should the NBA and the NBPA reach agreement on a proposal that would end the ‘one-and-done’ era of college basketball, this Draft would include that year’s best high school seniors and best college freshman, doubling the pool of top-level talent.

2023 first-round pick swap

This pick selection could possibly come with James out of the league, unless he plays beyond his current four-year deal and into his 20th season, a feat only seven players in NBA history have ever done. Only one of them, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has played in at least nine NBA Finals like James has. Griffin will be counting on his team’s young core to be beginning to peak in its fourth season together, while the Lakers could have suffered a hangover season from the James era, where swapping picks could greatly benefit New Orleans.

If both teams are at the same level, this swap of picks that comes after the Draft Lottery may not amount to much. And if the Pelicans’ own pick ends up worse, they won’t have to swap at all.

2024/2025 unprotected first-round pick

It’s incredibly hard to project out five years for either franchise – for example, the Warriors hadn’t gone on their run of three titles in five seasons this far in the past. But this asset means that the Pelicans will, after the results of the 2024 Draft Lottery, be able to decide if they would like to claim the Lakers’ current pick, or roll the dice and that whichever pick Los Angeles ends up with the following year.

In conclusion, these trade assets mean the Pelicans have control of the Lakers’ first-round picks until at least 2025. The only pick not involved from the 2020 Draft now cannot be traded because NBA rules stipulate teams cannot trade first-round picks two consecutive years. It puts into perspective just how much of a “win-now” mode the Lakers are currently in, where the only likely impactful talent they’ll be able to acquire over the next six years will have to come through player trades or free agency.