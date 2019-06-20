More than a month after the Pelicans' lottery victory, Zion Williamson will finally get to shake NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s hand and pull on his new team's hat this evening.

So why won’t we see the No. 4 pick, assuming the Pelicans don’t deal it away last-minute, in the same gear just minutes later? Despite the Anthony Davis trade details finalized Saturday evening, this year’s No. 4 selection will be repping the the Lakers.

In short, because the trade isn’t yet official and won’t be for more than two more weeks.

You’ll see this several times during ESPN’s broadcast from the Barclays Center: Players taking the stage, just moments after their pro basketball careers have begun, wearing the hat of a team they’ll quite possibly never play for while reporters try to avoid asking them direct, awkward questions about who they’ll actually play for.

It’s all because those players were once only a numbered draft pick, reportedly dealt in recent days in trades that took place long after the league’s trade deadline back in February and before the new league year begins July 1.

The Pelicans were on the opposite end of a similar scenario in the 2013 draft. New Orleans traded the No. 6 overall pick, Nerlens Noel, to the Philadelphia Sixers in a blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday. Noel was still wearing his Pelicans hat on-stage when he learned about the trade.

According to the NBA’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, draft picks can sign their rookie deals on July 1, but trades that are currently all-but set in stone can’t be completed until the league’s moratorium for player movement ends on July 6.

For rookies who have not yet signed their contracts, those players can on this date have their NBA rights traded to their presumed new team, sign a deal and be ready shortly after the start of Summer League. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this is how the Pelicans-Lakers deal is expected to be executed.

But that could still change. Teams involved in trades with 2019 draft picks could also, for certain salary cap purposes, have that rookie sign with their original team before a 30-day wait period that the NBA institutes before signed rookies can be dealt. Those players would not be able to officially join their new franchise until July 30, missing an opportunity to compete alongside their new young teammates in Las Vegas but would join in time for training camp.

They would just have to spend the first 40 days on their NBA careers in a limbo that begins tonight. Until then, a hat is just a hat.