SAN FRANCISCO — Almost exactly a year from the night DeMarcus Cousins tore his left Achilles tendon while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, he’s set to return to the court to make his debut with Golden State against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Friday night.
If the four-time All-Star center had come back a game earlier, he would have faced his former team, the Pelicans, in Oakland on Wednesday night.
Not that the opponent mattered to him.
“I’m past that point in my life,” Cousins said last week. “I’ll just be glad to be back on the floor. I’m not really looking for a vengeance game or anything for headlines, anything like that.
“I’ll be glad to be back on the floor, playing the game that I love to play. I (couldn’t) care less who it is.”
In July, Cousins signed with a team that has reached the NBA Finals in each of the past four seasons and won the title three times. The Warriors moved to the top of the Western Conference on Tuesday night with a 142-111 blowout of the Nuggets in Denver.
The Warriors scored an NBA first-quarter-record 51 points Tuesday evening, something a reporter mentioned to New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry after his team’s shootaround in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.
“Thanks for reminding me,” Gentry cracked.
So, how much better can Cousins — who averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game last season with the Pelicans before his Jan. 26 injury — make Golden State?
Gentry praised Kevon Looney, who has been the Warriors’ starting center, and his backups. But he said, in essence, that they’re no DeMarcus Cousins.
“You’re talking about the guy that’s probably the best player at his position in the league in DeMarcus — and so adding him to the mix is just going to make them that much better,” Gentry said. “And everyone says, ‘Can he fit in with the way they play?’ Of course he can.
“He was the leading assist center in the league (5.4 per game last season) when he played for us. He’s a great passer. He has the ability to score and he has the ability to shoot the ball. He’s going to be a great addition to their team.”
Cousins realizes his return to the court might not be an automatic, overwhelming success, even as he joins a starting lineup with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
“I’ve finished one step,” he said, “and that’s completing the rehab and getting back to the floor, but now there are more steps ahead: building a chemistry, finding myself within the team. It’s all finding a comfortable place playing together.”
Cousins can get demonstrative on the court; he reached double-digit technical fouls in each of his previous eight seasons in the NBA.
“He’s a competitor and he wants to win,” Gentry said. “He is an emotional guy, but you as a coach have got to be able to manage the emotions that he has sometimes.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he, Green and Cousins have similar demeanors.
“I think the three of us all have the ability to snap at times,” Kerr said. It’s probably going to happen, but that’s because we’re all competitive. …
“We’ve got to figure out the best way to all coexist and channel all that energy and emotion into the right direction.”
Cousins said he appreciates the passion Kerr, Green and others display.
“I want all my teammates to have their hearts in the game,” Cousins said. “It shows that you care. It shows that it means something to you.”
And what will it mean for Cousins to return from an absence that has lasted nearly 12 months?
“There’ll be a lot of emotions,” he said. “It’ll be a big game for me. …
“I’m excited to play with everybody. I’m excited to be coached by the coaching staff. I’m excited to play in front of the fans. I’m just excited to play basketball.”