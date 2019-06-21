Michael Stanfield, vice president of sales for the New Orleans Pelicans and the Saints, described it as "electric."
He was referring to the atmosphere around the ticket office the past 24 hours.
But he very well could have also been describing anything associated with Zion Williamson.
The city was still buzzing a day after the Pelicans selected the Duke forward with the first pick of the NBA draft Thursday night.
That was quite apparent at Williamson's introductory news conference Friday afternoon, the largest attended Pelicans news conference in recent memory (or maybe EVER.)
There were about 40 media members and 15 television cameras awaiting Williamson at the team's practice facility in Metairie for him to speak for the first time in Louisiana. Members of the Pelicans front office attended as well, along with many of the ticket workers who took a brief pause to catch a glimpse of the guy who has made their jobs so much easier.
"They worked late last night and were back at it early this morning," Stanfield said. "They are still going hard."
Stanfield didn't give any specific numbers on how sales were going, but he really didn't need to.
The excitement could be still felt around the city Friday even without any figures.
People were still talking about the festive draft party thrown on Fulton Street.
Williamson was impressed by the footage of the festivities.
"I didn't think that I deserved all that, " he said, almost embarrassed by all the attention.
And to further avoid some of the attention, he recently changed his cellphone number. Because of that, he wasn't swamped with text messages and phone calls on draft night.
But he won't be able to shy away from the attention here. His No. 1 Pelicans jersey will be one of the most popular ones around here, probably second only to a certain black and gold No. 9 jersey.
There's already a billboard in the city with Williamson's picture and the words, "Welcome Home."
Technically, this isn't home for Zion. He was actually born and raised in South Carolina. But the Pelicans are doing their part to make sure this feels like home.
The common theme at Friday's news conference was family.
That wasn't just referring to his mother and stepfather and little brother, Noah, who were in attendance. It was referring to the entire Pelicans family.
The matriarch of that family, owner Gayle Benson, spoke first.
"This community is ready to embrace you with open arms," Benson said.
Then came David Griffin, the executive vice president of basketball operations.
"(Zion) is all about others, is all about team, all about family and not about himself," Griffin said. "The reason that was so meaningful for us is that's all we want to build. Everything we do is about adding members to this family that are reflect the same values Zion's family has instilled in him."
Then came coach Alvin Gentry, who gets a chance to help develop a generational talent that few coaches have.
Gentry reiterated one of the things Benson said.
"If you love this city, it will more than love you back," Gentry said. "I can't imagine anything he wouldn't do to make this city love him."
The Pelicans are wasting little time getting Williamson involved. After a busy Thursday night in New York and a plane ride to New Orleans on Friday, he'll take some time on Saturday morning for a groundbreaking ceremony for a basketball court dedication at a local playground in the city.
Lee Anderson, Zion's stepfather, was the last one to speak on Friday. Much like Zion the night before, Anderson got all choked up.
"We are thrilled to death to be here," Anderson said.
And based on the buzz still going, the folks in New Orleans are just as thrilled about that.