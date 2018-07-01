Elfrid Payton is coming home.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Payton agreed to a one-year deal, league sources confirmed to The Advocate on Sunday night. ESPN first reported the deal.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed.
Payton, a Gretna native who attended John Ehret High School and UL-Lafayette, is likely to serve in a backup point guard role for the Pelicans. Sources indicated this will not affect the Pelicans’ desire to re-sign free agent point guard Rajon Rondo.
This is, however, the Pelicans’ first move of the offseason.
In five seasons, Payton has averaged 11.2 points and 6.4 assists in 300 career games (234 starts) and has reputation as a strong passer with a quick first step for the basket. However, he’s just a 29.8 percent career 3-point shooter, and converted just 45.7 percent from the field.
It’s partly why the 24-year old was traded from Orlando to Phoenix in February in exchange for a second round draft pick.
Payton, was the No. 10 overall pick in 2014, actually selected in the Pelicans’ slot, which they traded to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Jrue Holiday deal.
Now, Payton returns to his home town with an opportunity to play as a rotational guard on a playoff team, as part of an up tempo system. It’s an ideal landing spot for Payton, according to his high school coach Al Collins.
“Talk about coming full circle,” Collins told The Advocate. “I give them a lot of credit for seeing that he's baby Rondo. I've been calling him that since he was a senior in high school. He was a always a poor man's Rondo. He had the whole buildup with the quirky jump shot, long arms, and getting the triple doubles.”
Now, Collins is hopeful Payton can learn under a re-signed Rondo and learn to maximize his game to be more like the multi-time All Star.
Those “Baby Rondo” attributes are what helped Payton became one of the most decorated players in Ragin’ Cajuns history during his three years in Lafayette. Not only was he a two-time All-Sun Belt performer and conference defender of the year, he earned the 2014 Lefty Driesell Award as the National Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s part of what skyrocketed his draft stock into the Top 10.
However, for Payton to extend his time with the Pelicans, he’ll have to add to his offensive arsenal in New Orleans, by becoming a more accurate shooter and threat with the ball in his hands.
Sources said the Pelicans saw a variety of deeper statistical analytics they liked with Payton, and pitched those to him during a meeting at the team’s practice facility in the opening hours of free agency.
“I’m hoping he can parlay this one year deal into a bigger deal,” Collins said.
-- Rod Walker contributed to this report