LAS VEGAS — Garlon Green would like nothing more than to play in the same league as his brother. Any opportunity to play in the United States would be great for him, for that matter.
Not that playing in the NBA is the end all, be all for Green, who has played the past four years overseas.
“It’s been a journey,” Green said. “I’m blessed, though, being able to do what I love, travel the world, and actually make money for it. I wouldn’t say it’s a frustration, but I have an ultimate goal, and that’s to play in the NBA.”
Green is the younger brother of Houston Rockets forward Gerald Green. A former four-year player at TCU from 2010-13, Garlon Green just wrapped up his first stint in the NBA Summer League, playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Green had a team-high 23 points in the Pelicans’ 102-83 loss to the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday. New Orleans finished summer league at 2-3.
Not known as a scorer during his college days (8.8 points per game), Green has become one at the international level. He averaged a career-high 16.1 points per game playing for Belfius Mons-Hainaut in Belgium. He’s also spent time in Japan, Australia and Germany.
His scoring development was on display in New Orleans’ past two games. He made 8 of 9 shots Friday and missed only two shots (5 of 7) in Thursday's loss to Miami. That development has happened in part because Green is a sponge around his brother.
If there’s anyone who can understand Garlon’s road to the NBA, it’s Gerald — who has played for eight NBA teams and spent time in Russia and China. Gerald’s path to the NBA is an example to Garlon that patience pays off.
“I’m fortunate to have my brother in the NBA, to give me pointers and things that these NBA teams like,” Green said. “I’ve been able to work on that to prepare for this moment.
“(Gerald) has been the biggest help for me. He’s been in this league for a long time. All his pointers have been great.”
Pelicans summer league coach Kevin Hanson called Green his “utility knife” during the tournament. Hanson played Green at multiple positions thanks to his length and scoring ability, and his wingspan also helped on the defensive end.
“I thought Garlon had been good for us the whole tournament,” Hanson said. “He brings it every day, and he competes hard. He made some plays for us.”
Green has no problems going back overseas to continue doing what he loves to do, but a training camp invite for an NBA team would be ideal. He said when he came out of TCU, he didn’t know what kind of player he was.
Now, at 27, Green is ready to take that next step if it comes his way.
“Hopefully, I got some attention from these NBA teams,” Green said. “If not, I’ll go back overseas. I’ve made a really good name for myself over there. We’ll see.”