Zion Williamson, the 18-year old basketball phenom, is coming to New Orleans.
Keyon Clark, a 19-year old from New Orleans, won't ever get to see him play.
On a day when almost the entire city is celebrating Williamson, who the New Orleans Pelicans picked with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, some are mourning the loss of yet another athlete from the city lost to senseless gun violence.
Clark, who played football at Carver High, was shot and killed on Wednesday night in a shooting just outside of Frank Lemon Playground on South Causeway Boulevard.
If this story sounds familiar, it's because it is.
You've seen this all before. A former athlete with his whole life ahead of him shot and killed before he ever makes it to his 21st birthday. Then a hashtag. Then a column and social media posts much like this one saying it needs to stop. Then back to our normal lives until it happens again.
Unfortunately, I don't have the solution.
Neither does former New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis, who expressed his feelings about this most recent tragedy on Instagram.
"A young man who was trying," wrote Lewis, born and raised in New Orleans. "Our city needs to wake up and help out. The answer shouldn't always be grab a gun to handle a situation."
And while neither of us have the answer, we both agree that something needs to change.
Or else, we'll continue to be writing "RIP" and "Gone too soon" beside the names of folks like Clark, Joe McKnight, Tonka George and all the others who never made it to their 26th birthday. This tragedy could have been even worse.
Two other people, including Clark's brother D.J, currently a wide receiver at Grambling who played his high school ball at Warren Easton, were also shot and injured in the incident.
One of them is now gone.
"This young man had a lot of potential to be special," Lewis wrote.
Perhaps Clark could have been the next superstar, like Williamson. Or the next Keenan Lewis. Or the next coach or teacher or father. Or the next whatever he was aspiring to be.
Now those chances are gone, the result of something that surely wasn't worth losing a life.
So now his dreams are gone.
He won't get to watch his big brother score another touchdown in the Bayou Classic. (D.J. caught two passes for 46 yards and a score in last year's game against rival Southern.)
And he won't get to see Williamson play,even though it was something he seemed to be looking forward to.
Two of Keyon Clark's last posts on social media on Wednesday were about Williamson.
They were retweets from Williamson's press conference in Brooklyn the day before the draft.
Clark played basketball himself later that day at the Lemon Playground gymnasium.
He played his final game at the age of 19, the same age Williamson turns in two weeks.
One is about to start the best days of his life.
The other won't get a chance to.
Yeah, like Keenan Lewis said: Our city needs to wake up.