Just when it seemed the New Orleans Pelicans' season reached maximum disappointment and frustration, it somehow got worse.

Hours after coach Alvin Gentry bluntly criticized his team’s defensive effort, the Pelicans announced Anthony Davis is expected to miss 1-to-2 weeks due to a sprained index finger in his left hand. It pummels the Pelicans’ chances of quickly bouncing back from consecutive losses to climb back into playoff contention.

The Pelicans’ superstar injured his hand during incidental contact while defending Portland’s Zach Collins in the final minutes of a 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Pelicans are 1-4 in the five games Davis has missed this season due to various ailments and illnesses, and this is expected to be his longest absence of the season to date. Considering the Pelicans’ uphill climb to get to .500, and the litany of difficult matchups facing them over the next two weeks, this injury could be a challenging blow to withstand in the long term and the short term.

Davis is among the NBA’s top 5 in points (28.1), rebounds (13.3) and blocks (2.6) per game, leaving a crater in the Pelicans’ rotation as he recovers from the injured finger. Sources confirm Davis is expected to be reevaluated in the next three to four days, which could alter the timeline.

In the meantime, however, this is a body blow to an already scuffling franchise.

After surrendering 147 points in Wednesday’s loss at Golden State, the defense showed no improvement during the lopsided defeat in Portland, allowing second-round pick Jake Layman to score 20 points, prompting Gentry’s emotionally-charged tirade in the postgame press conference.

“It’s about keeping your man in front of you,” Gentry said. “And if you can’t do it then we have to find somebody who can. But it doesn’t have anything to do with anything except you have to guard your position. And we can’t keep having guys drive to the basket and lay it in.

“And you can’t have a guy come in and get 20 points and laugh at us while he’s doing it. At some stage, you have to take a little pride in what you’re doing. It’s what you have to do. And it’s frustrating as hell.”

But, where can the Pelicans turn to improve? Without Davis, who is a reigning first-team All-Defense selection and a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, how can they possibly steady themselves for the stretch run to the trade deadline?

New Orleans is ranked 27th in defensive efficiency, leading only the Cavaliers, Knicks and Suns, whose combined record is 30-106 this season. So, an already troubling outlook has just become more treacherous.

And the schedule doesn’t help.

While the Pelicans return to action on Monday afternoon against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies and return home to face the hapless Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, the competition amps up from there.

The Pelicans battle the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets over the following week, a series of playoff teams who New Orleans would struggle to beat even with Davis available. Without him, the Pelicans will likely be massive underdogs in each of those contests.

It just adds more pressure onto a season already showing signs of crumbling.

And the timing of Davis’ injury comes at a particularly frustrating time for the Pelicans, since they finally returned to full strength just last week. Elfrid Payton and Nikola Mirotic came back from prolonged injuries and filled out the Pelicans roster.

But it didn’t help salve all of the defensive wounds. And now it’s unclear whether it’s even possible to make it better without Davis available in the near term.

“We’ve got to do better defensively,” Gentry said Friday. “Every night they’re getting 130, 140, 147 and we’re not going to win games until we’re able to guard somebody. We’ve got to be able to defend and we’re not doing it, and we’re putting ourselves in a tough situation.

“Offensively, we can’t score that many points every night to win. Tonight, we needed 130 to win the game.”