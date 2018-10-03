The New Orleans Pelicans’ injury report is shrinking fast.
Just two days after finishing a preseason loss to the Atlanta Hawks with five contributors marooned to the training room, there’s a possibility four of those could take the floor when the Pelicans return to the court for their preseason tilt against the New York Knicks on Friday.
Although power forward Julius Randle (tailbone) was limited from contact at Wednesday’s practice while recovering from an awkward landing Monday, he said the injury isn’t severe and expects to play this weekend but isn’t certain if he’ll be back in the lineup due to precaution.
Meanwhile, rookie Frank Jackson said he fully expects to play despite turning his ankle Monday night.
“In the NBA you’re not going to be 100 percent, ever, honestly,” Jackson said. “I just tweaked it a little bit. I’m fine, though. No problems.”
And injured forwards Darius Miller (biceps strain) and Nikola Mirotic (Achilles) returned to the floor after being limited during training camp and held out of both preseason games this week.
“They came back,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “It changed practice. It really did change practice and the way everything flows. When you add those two guys on the floor you obviously get much better shooting, so the drive-and-kicks were much more productive with them out there. You’re throwing to guys who really can shoot.”
Center Jahlil Okafor is the only Pelicans player who remains on the injury list, aside from Alexis Ajinca who missed all of last season. Okafor underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed a right ankle sprain, that will sideline him for one to two weeks.
However, Gentry said Okafor is healing faster than expected and hopes the big man can return at the front end of the timeline, rather than when the regular season opens on Oct. 17 in Houston.
“It’s just too bad because I was hoping we would be able to play him a lot in the preseason to get him accustomed to the system,” Gentry said. “I think he was making good progress in that area.”
Those missed days could be critical in the ultimate evaluation of the former No. 4 pick, whose spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed. Despite his lofty draft status and All-Rookie team selection, Okafor signed an unceremonious training camp deal with New Orleans this summer which forces him to earn a roster spot.
Yet, coach Alvin Gentry sounded unconcerned about only getting to see the 22-year old play one preseason game and was optimistic about Okafor's chances to make the team.
“It doesn’t change my (thought process) at all,” Gentry said, when asked if this jeopardized Okafor's chances in any way. “I mean, he’s a good young player who is trying to find his way in this league. He’s 22 years old. I like what he brings to the table. I like his skill set. So, we’ll see what happens from here.”