Whenever and however the Pelicans eventually lose Anthony Davis, there will be no real way to replace him. No pieces they receive in a trade, and no draft pick is likely to walk in and pick up right where Davis left off in terms of production — a dominant big who can play anywhere on the floor and can be trusted to haul in 10 rebounds and score 25 points every night.
But Thursday, New Orleans got a taste of the potential they have growing in the reserves at the forward slot, and with the likes of Julius Randle, Christian Wood and Jahlil Okafor flashing their versatility, the home team came away with a rare win, holding on late to down the Sacramento Kings, 121-118.
As he had in eight of the Pelicans’ past 11 games entering Thursday, Julius Randle led the squad with 34 points while knocking down 3-of-5 3-pointers and finishing 7 for 7 at the free-throw line to go with 11 rebounds. As he often has been down the stretch, Randle provided the early energy in the first quarter that pushed the Pelicans out to a 30-26 lead at the end of the first quarter where the team led by as many as nine.
And when they needed him most, with the game on the line on the team’s final possession of regulation, up a point, the Pelicans unsurprisingly put the ball in Randle’s hands. With the shot clock winding down with under 20 seconds to go, he drove to the basket and muscled up a contested floated in the paint for a three-point lead that would be enough as Buddy Hield’s last-ditch 3-pointer clanked off the rim.
And fittingly, it was Wood who came down with the rebound to seal the win, just the Pelicans’ second in the team’s past 11 games.
The Pelicans’ newest team member took over in the second quarter, as he dropped in 11 to finish the first half with 13 points, coming off his breakout performance Tuesday night where he set career highs in points (23), rebounds (nine), blocks (six) and minutes played (32).
Thursday, the undrafted growing talent continued his rise, setting a new career-high in points with 25, while shooting 11-for-16 and snagging nine rebounds and three steals.
And Okafor, who started in place of Davis, while he continues to deal with debilitating back spasms and missed his second consecutive game, took advantage of his opportunity to see the floor and turned in an efficient night shooting from the field, finishing 6-for-8 for 12 points — his second most in six weeks. He also grabbed nine boards and swatted two shots.
Hield finished with a team-high 27 points for the Kings, but shot 1 for 8 from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox followed with 25 points and 12 assists.