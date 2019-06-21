After being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night, Zion Williamson had two words for New Orleans: "Let's dance!"

But what does that phrase mean, and where exactly did it originate? The much-hyped rookie from Duke took time to explain it during his introductory news conference with the team Friday afternoon — and it all centers around his favorite Marvel comics villain and this summer's biggest blockbuste.

If you haven't seen "Avengers: Endgame" yet, you may want to stop reading at risk of getting a major part of the movie spoiled.

Can't see video below? Click here.

+2 Zion all smiles in New Orleans: Pelicans star talks 'family,' new phone, more in intro press conference Zion Williamson is larger than life on the basketball court, but on Friday afternoon in New Orleans -- he showed off his equally outsized pers…

When asked about the "Let's dance!" comment by The New Orleans Advocate's Rod Walker, Williamson said it came from an inside joke between he and a friend while watching "Endgame," and cheering on Thanos, the movie's antagonist, in his attempt to obtain the six Infinity Stones to wipe out all of humanity.

"Captain America's shield is broken and I'm like 'We're about to win,' Williamson said referring to the final battle when Thanos appears to have the upper-hand against Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and the rest of the superheroes.

"For once, the movie's gonna be realistic and the bad guy wins," Williamson said. "Then my friend says 'Hold on. Hold up,' and all of a sudden all of these superheroes that disappeared five years ago just start appearing.

"I'm like 'Oh, we might lose.' He looks at me and says 'Let's dance.'"

Williamson flashed a toothy grin and drew laughs from reporters on hand, a common sight in his whirlwind 24 hours in the NBA.

Check out the thread below for some highlights from the introductory press conference that also includes Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin and coach Alvin Gentry.

Zion Williamson finally in the building for his introductory #Pelicans press conference ... immediately gets a hug from fellow Duke alum Jahlil Okafor.



Gayle Benson, Alvin Gentry and David Griffin on hand pic.twitter.com/b6Ei1pMOK1 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) June 21, 2019